Home News Fife

Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound

By Kieran Webster
March 13 2023, 4.16pm Updated: March 13 2023, 9.52pm
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Two people are in hospital following a serious crash on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

The crash happened at around 2.30pm on Monday afternoon between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts in Fife.

Police have confirmed two cars were involved in the crash.

The condition of the injured is not known.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said at the time: “At around 2.20pm, police received a report of a serious road crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy involving two cars.

The road remains closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Emergency services are on the scene.

“The carriageway is closed between Bankhead Roundabout and Redhouse Roundaboud.”

Drivers in Fife face delays due to the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police Scotland have has advised motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.21pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A92 from Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including two ambulances and a resuscitation rapid response unit.

“Two patients were transported to hospital.”

A southbound lane has since reopened.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance.

