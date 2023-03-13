Angus kitchen firm shuts showroom due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus kitchen firm shuts showroom due to rising costs

By Gavin Harper
March 13 2023, 4.29pm Updated: March 13 2023, 4.31pm
Abbey Kitchens founder Mick Bates. Image: Abbey Kitchens.
Abbey Kitchens founder Mick Bates. Image: Abbey Kitchens.

An Angus businessman has cited spiralling costs as the reason behind the decision to leave his kitchen showroom.

Mick Bates started Abbey Kitchens in Aberdeen before moving to Arbroath four years ago to be closer to family.

Since moving to the town, the business was based at Gravesend. But recently Mick decided to to close the premises, partly due to its cost.

“The shop I was in was huge and it was really expensive,” he said.

“All-in, it was about £800 a month.”

Plans to move Angus firm online shelved

Mick initially planned to move the business online, but he has since changed his mind.

He feels he needs a premises to show customers his products and pass on advice.

“I’ve been working online for two months but I’m not big into social media,” he said.

Abbey Kitchens has shut its premises in Arbroath. Image: Abbey Kitchens.

“I think you need a presence for people to come and look at kitchens. It’s about building relationships with people as well.

“You need to be able to show people what you have to offer.”

Abbey Kitchens will now operate within Perts of Arbroath.

Mick added: “I spoke to David Pert and he agreed I could have a concession within his shop.

“I’ll be opening there in the next couple of months so we’ll be online in the meantime.”

Slow business a ‘sign of the times’

Mick, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, said business has been “very quiet” in recent months.

He put that partly down to the current cost-of-living crisis.

“I never expected to set the world on fire when I moved to Arbroath,” he said.

“It’s not brilliant, but it business is OK – it’s steady. I suppose that’s a sign of the times we live in.

“We’re still doing some work up in Aberdeen as well.”

Abbey Kitchens will move into the Perts of Arbroath building, which can be seen to the rear of its former base. Image: Google Maps.

However, Mick said rising costs of materials have not had a huge impact on Abbey Kitchens..

“I know across the building trade in general things have gone through the roof, but we’ve not been too bad.

“I’ve had to pass some cost increases on to customers but they have been very understanding.”

