Angus kitchen firm shuts showroom due to rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus businessman has cited spiralling costs as the reason behind the decision to leave his kitchen showroom.

Mick Bates started Abbey Kitchens in Aberdeen before moving to Arbroath four years ago to be closer to family.

Since moving to the town, the business was based at Gravesend. But recently Mick decided to to close the premises, partly due to its cost.

“The shop I was in was huge and it was really expensive,” he said.

“All-in, it was about £800 a month.”

Plans to move Angus firm online shelved

Mick initially planned to move the business online, but he has since changed his mind.

He feels he needs a premises to show customers his products and pass on advice.

“I’ve been working online for two months but I’m not big into social media,” he said.

“I think you need a presence for people to come and look at kitchens. It’s about building relationships with people as well.

“You need to be able to show people what you have to offer.”

Abbey Kitchens will now operate within Perts of Arbroath.

Mick added: “I spoke to David Pert and he agreed I could have a concession within his shop.

“I’ll be opening there in the next couple of months so we’ll be online in the meantime.”

Slow business a ‘sign of the times’

Mick, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, said business has been “very quiet” in recent months.

He put that partly down to the current cost-of-living crisis.

“I never expected to set the world on fire when I moved to Arbroath,” he said.

“It’s not brilliant, but it business is OK – it’s steady. I suppose that’s a sign of the times we live in.

“We’re still doing some work up in Aberdeen as well.”

However, Mick said rising costs of materials have not had a huge impact on Abbey Kitchens..

“I know across the building trade in general things have gone through the roof, but we’ve not been too bad.

“I’ve had to pass some cost increases on to customers but they have been very understanding.”