David Gold says Arbroath is his ‘second home’ after committing to a decade of service to Angus club

Gold agreed a new two-year deal with Lichties that will take him to 10 seasons with the Angus side.

By Ewan Smith
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

David Gold is widely regarded as one of the most selfless players at Arbroath having devoted the last eight years to the Angus side.

And after penning a new two-year deal that will see him stay for 10 seasons, the Edinburgh-based star says Arbroath has become ‘a second home’ to him.

Gold has played almost every position for Arbroath during his 270 appearances – including in goals.

He now seems certain to follow on from Bobby Linn and Ricky Little in getting an Arbroath testimonial.

Few in the town would begrudge him that honour for both the work he’s done on the park.

He has also given back to the community off it by coaching youngsters – via his Gold and Gray Soccer Academy – to show his dedication to Arbroath.

David Gold loves life with Arbroath. Image: SNS

But Gold can’t see himself anywhere else.

“There’s something really special about Arbroath that makes me feel really attached to it,” said Gold.

“It’s not just the team. It’s everyone at the club, the people who live in the town, our fans.

“I feel I’ve got to know a lot of Arbroath families very well through the coaching.

“I love running coaching camps in Arbroath and the town is very close to my heart.

“Even though I live quite a bit away it’s like a second home.

“Don’t get me wrong, I put the effort in to get there.

“I live the other side of Edinburgh so it’s quite a journey. I have to prep meals to have on the go when I travel up with Keaghan Jacobs and Michael McKenna.

“Often I’ll coach in my Arbroath gear so I’m good to go for training.

“But I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I feel so welcome at Arbroath and very much part of the club. I’ve really bought into the club’s culture and what the town is all about. I love it.”

David Gold: Arbroath has grown beyond all recognition

Gold’s professional approach saw him initially asking Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to shelve the contract offer until he helped keep the Angus side in the Championship.

Arbroath will play at that level for a fifth successive season and Gold believes it’s where they belong.

 

“The club want to be in the Championship and is set-up for that,” added Gold.

“It has grown beyond all recognition in my time there on and off the park. It’s amazing to be part of it.

“There’s was never any doubt in my mind I’d stay. I still had a year left anyway but the gaffer spoke to me during the season and said there was a contract coming.

“I told him just to park it until we were safe. The club’s future in the league was more important than my own.

“I’m delighted to stay and very proud to be an Arbroath player and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Gold will star in Ricky Little’s testimonial next month, after being involved in Bobby Linn’s last year.

And he’s on course for his own benefit game, with Colin Hamilton closely behind.

