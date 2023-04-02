David Gold declares his unconditional love for Arbroath as he bids to play key role in Angus side’s survival fight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Gold is keen to play a key role in Arbroath’s Championship survival bid after netting a crucial header in the win over Ayr United.

The experienced midfielder has had to be patient in 2023, starting just five of his side’s 12 games.

He started his second game in a row against Ayr, as Arbroath recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

And after sealing a 2-0 win with his second half effort to put Lichties in pole position to stay up, Gold wants to stay in the team.

But if he doesn’t the selfless star, who recently declared his desire to earn a testimonial at Gayfield, won’t carp from the sidelines.

'It's a goal of outstanding quality' 👏 David Gold doubles Arbroath's advantage! ⚽️ Arbroath 2-0 Ayr United #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/aqDJOUmFGH — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 31, 2023

“I was ill for a while but have had to be very patient on my chance,” said Gold, 30.

“It’s not ideal being on the sidelines. I’m not going to lie, it can be very difficult.

“But I’m glad to be back involved to play my part in the last two wins.

“It’s not about me, not at all. It’s about Arbroath and securing the points we need to stay up.

“We have managed to do that in the last few games.

“Fortunately, I’ve been in the team but if I’m not then you can bet I’ll be the biggest fan on the bench, supporting those who are.”

David Gold: Arbroath have never lost belief

Ex-Hibernian youngster Gold has been at Arbroath for eight years and would love to remain a prominent part of their squad.

But for the moment his sole focus is on helping them win their three-way fight with Hamilton and Cove Rangers to stay in the league.

Gold, 30, said added: “Everyone knows how much I love Arbroath. It hurts me to see the position we have been in this season.

“It’s not what any of us want for this club. We want so much more and everyone is working hard to get out of it.

Hilson holds the ball up, McKenna with a delightful pass, Dow makes the run into space and the hits the perfect cross which @davidgold93 meets perfectly! Great team goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/08xNJ7zw8C — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 1, 2023

“But the one thing we have never lost is belief. I don’t think you can afford to do that.

“If you do, then you are in trouble.

“The gaffer and his coaching staff are big on continuing to fight. They have been through this before and know what it takes.

“We also have a lot of experience in our dressing room. We know what’s required and will do all we can to keep this club in the Championship.”