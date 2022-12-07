David Gold eyes up Arbroath testimonial after playing pivotal role in Angus club’s success story

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Gold is part of the fabric of the Arbroath success story – and he’d love nothing more than to cap it all off with a testimonial.

Gold is now in his eighth season with the Angus side after joining them from Berwick in 2015.

The utility man has played a major role in Arbroath’s rise to the top under Dick Campbell, helping them claim title success in 2017 and 2019.

He has played in almost every position for Red Lichties – including in goal – during 253 appearances for the Angus side.

And the Edinburgh-based star has also played a pivotal role in the Arbroath community, bringing his successful Gold and Gray Soccer Academy to the town.

A popular figure with the Lichties fans, he is one contract extension away from following Bobby Linn and Ricky Little with a benefit match.

“A testimonial has been mentioned to me a few times by fans,” said Gold.

“I would love that, absolutely love it.

“I’m here next season as well so that will take me to nine years with the club but they’ll probably get rid of me after that!

“It’s a fair trek coming from Edinburgh but I’ve done it for a long time and wouldn’t keep on making the trip if I wasn’t enjoying myself.

David Gold is ‘invested in Arbroath’

“I love it here. It’s been a project built over several years and I’ve enjoyed the journey.

“I’ve tried to invest time in the town.

“I do coaching in the community and have developed a lot of friendships and relationships with people in the town.

“There’s no way I’d want to change that so if the gaffer is happy with me then I’ll be staying.

“I love it when I come up to Arbroath. I go to the gym, down the town or for a walk in the harbour.

“There are so many positive people in Arbroath. It’s an uplifting place.”

David Gold: Everyone has played their part in Arbroath success story

Gold is positively beaming as he speaks about his time at Arbroath.

Lichties are facing a Championship survival fight this term.

But Gold puts their current status into perspective as he remembers where his journey began.

Starring in front of average crowds of 600 to 700, Gold was at Arbroath when they were on the brink of a pyramid play-off in 2016.

But he has also been there to enjoy the highs of last year – which saw Lichties go within a win of the Scottish Premiership and is backing them to succeed.

“There are a lot of good people in and around the club,” Gold told Courier Sport.

“We didn’t have a great first season but ever since the gaffer has come in everything has been rosy. Everything has been positive.

“The club has grown and grown and the fans have been a massive part of that growth.

“The crowds have increased significantly in numbers.

“That’s not just down to us getting results on the park, it’s been down to the efforts of a lot of people behind the scenes.

“From Julie who does our tea to Louise who sorts the kits, everyone has played a part in the Arbroath success story.

“The guys playing on a Saturday know the work that is being done behind scenes and the support we’ve got.

“You just need to go to hospitality to see that it’s sold out. It’s rammed full of people.

“Season ticket sales are up, the stadium is looking great and they are selling a lot more merchandise through the shop.

“The players are working hard to match that. Stick with us and let’s continue this journey together.”