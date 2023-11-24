Ian Murray took ‘little titbits’ from Walter Smith to mastermind Raith’s Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray took ‘little titbits’ from Walter Smith to mastermind Raith’s Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline

The Rovers boss lined up in an unusual 3-6-1 formation.

By Craig Cairns
Raith boss Ian Murray took inspiration from one of his former Rangers managers to get one over Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

With a number of players missing, the Rovers manager set his side up in an unorthodox 3-6-1 shape which he said “spooked” the Pars.

Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan caused rapturous celebrations in the away end at East End Park and ensured Raith are in the hat for Sunday’s draw.

Murray found out on Friday he would be without left-back Liam Dick for Friday’s Fife derby and instead of bringing in someone to cover that area, he switched to a back three with Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly as wingbacks.

It was a shape that Murray became aware of when one of his former managers, the late Rangers legend Walter Smith, used it at Ibrox.

Ian Murray taking inspiration from former Rangers boss

“We had to do something to try and create more chances against Dunfermline,” said Murray. “We found it tough the last few games and the games have been cagey. They don’t need to be because we’ve got so many good players.

“Sometimes you are forced with missing players. We thought Liam Dick was going to be fit until yesterday but he wasn’t.

“Scott McGill and Dylan Corr are just back in training and we’ve thrown Dan O’Reilly in. The boys adapted to it really well.

“I asked for the players’ input on the formation and I think when I explained why and how it could work, they all bought in and gave it everything.

“Rangers played it under Walter Smith, normally away from home in Europe when they got to the final [of the Uefa Cup in 2008].

“You always try to take little titbits from manager’s like Walter and it’s one that always stuck with me. I’ve only played it once before, both times at Airdrie. One time was absolutely horrific… chaos.

“The other time it was really good, but you need the players and the players to understand it. They understood it tonight, that’s for sure.”

Dunfermline were ‘spooked’

The shape, and the start from Raith, forced James McPake into a switch in formation before half-time.

The Pars also made a double change not long after the break.

“I wasn’t trying to be smart,” added Murray, “I was just trying to impose ourselves in the game more. I think it spooked them a little bit and I don’t think they recovered from it.

“I knew when they saw the teamsheet they wouldn’t know what we were doing – we didn’t know what we were doing until yesterday.

“The players deserve all the credit, they have to go out and do it.”

