Ian Murray took ‘little titbits’ from Walter Smith to mastermind Raith’s Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline

Raith boss Ian Murray took inspiration from one of his former Rangers managers to get one over Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

With a number of players missing, the Rovers manager set his side up in an unorthodox 3-6-1 shape which he said “spooked” the Pars.

Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan caused rapturous celebrations in the away end at East End Park and ensured Raith are in the hat for Sunday’s draw.

Murray found out on Friday he would be without left-back Liam Dick for Friday’s Fife derby and instead of bringing in someone to cover that area, he switched to a back three with Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly as wingbacks.

It was a shape that Murray became aware of when one of his former managers, the late Rangers legend Walter Smith, used it at Ibrox.

Ian Murray taking inspiration from former Rangers boss

“We had to do something to try and create more chances against Dunfermline,” said Murray. “We found it tough the last few games and the games have been cagey. They don’t need to be because we’ve got so many good players.

“Sometimes you are forced with missing players. We thought Liam Dick was going to be fit until yesterday but he wasn’t.

“Scott McGill and Dylan Corr are just back in training and we’ve thrown Dan O’Reilly in. The boys adapted to it really well.

“I asked for the players’ input on the formation and I think when I explained why and how it could work, they all bought in and gave it everything.

“Rangers played it under Walter Smith, normally away from home in Europe when they got to the final [of the Uefa Cup in 2008].

“You always try to take little titbits from manager’s like Walter and it’s one that always stuck with me. I’ve only played it once before, both times at Airdrie. One time was absolutely horrific… chaos.

“The other time it was really good, but you need the players and the players to understand it. They understood it tonight, that’s for sure.”

Dunfermline were ‘spooked’

The shape, and the start from Raith, forced James McPake into a switch in formation before half-time.

The Pars also made a double change not long after the break.

“I wasn’t trying to be smart,” added Murray, “I was just trying to impose ourselves in the game more. I think it spooked them a little bit and I don’t think they recovered from it.

“I knew when they saw the teamsheet they wouldn’t know what we were doing – we didn’t know what we were doing until yesterday.

“The players deserve all the credit, they have to go out and do it.”