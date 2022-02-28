Kenny Dalglish jokes about Charlie Adam’s Liverpool penalty miss as Andy Robertson joins an exclusive club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It all worked out well in the end.

But during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final celebrations, Sir Kenny Dalglish reminded Charlie Adam of a Wembley moment he’d rather forget.

After Andy Robertson had joined an exclusive group of Scots to score in a penalty shoot-out final for the Reds – Graeme Souness and Gary McAllister being the only others – Anfield legend Dalglish was filmed giving current boss Jurgen Klopp his congratulations.

“You’re the last one who won that,” said Klopp, referring to Liverpool’s spot-kick victory in the League Cup back in 2012 against Malky Mackay’s Cardiff City.

“I was, yeah,” replied Dalglish.

On Sunday evening Robertson was part of a flawless 11 from 11, scoring penalty number eight.

Dalglish’s side were nowhere near as efficient 10 years ago, missing their first two.

First Steven Gerrard had his penalty tipped onto the bar by Tom Heaton and then (after Kenny Miller had hit the post for Cardiff) now Dundee captain Adam skied his effort as high as Chelsea keeper Kepa managed to at the weekend.

The match commentator for Sky Sports that day, Alan Parry, was as shocked as Adam.

“It’s an awful, awful penalty by a man you would really have put your money on to score,” he said.

“Eight out of nine penalties he took for Blackpool last season he converted.”

Co-commentator, Alan Smith, added: “It’s not even close. I think it’s still travelling up at the back of the stand.”

Dalglish might have got the order of the penalties mixed up but the memory of Adam’s high, wide and not so handsome strike hasn’t been erased.

“By the way,” he told Klopp. “Our penalties weren’t as good as that. The first one ended up in the top tier!”

When Sir Kenny later tweeted his congratulations to the Reds on ending their domestic cup drought with one of the most impressive spot-kick team performances Wembley has seen, Adam replied.

“I hope you weren’t talking about mine!”

For all he achieved as Liverpool’s greatest ever player, Dalglish never took a penalty in a final.

Souness converted against Roma in the 1984 clash with Roma, after Steve Nicol had missed.

Then in 2001, McAllister dispatched Liverpool’s first penalty on the way to defeating Birmingham City in the League Cup final of 2001 in Cardiff.