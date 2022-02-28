Kenny Dalglish jokes about Charlie Adam’s Liverpool penalty miss as Andy Robertson joins an exclusive club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenny Dalglish jokes about Charlie Adam’s Liverpool penalty miss as Andy Robertson joins an exclusive club

By Eric Nicolson
February 28 2022, 11.12am
Andy Robertson has joined the group of Liverpool penalty-scoring cup final Scots.
It all worked out well in the end.

But during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final celebrations, Sir Kenny Dalglish reminded Charlie Adam of a Wembley moment he’d rather forget.

After Andy Robertson had joined an exclusive group of Scots to score in a penalty shoot-out final for the Reds – Graeme Souness and Gary McAllister being the only others – Anfield legend Dalglish was filmed giving current boss Jurgen Klopp his congratulations.

“You’re the last one who won that,” said Klopp, referring to Liverpool’s spot-kick victory in the League Cup back in 2012 against Malky Mackay’s Cardiff City.

“I was, yeah,” replied Dalglish.

On Sunday evening Robertson was part of a flawless 11 from 11, scoring penalty number eight.

Dalglish’s side were nowhere near as efficient 10 years ago, missing their first two.

First Steven Gerrard had his penalty tipped onto the bar by Tom Heaton and then (after Kenny Miller had hit the post for Cardiff) now Dundee captain Adam skied his effort as high as Chelsea keeper Kepa managed to at the weekend.

The match commentator for Sky Sports that day, Alan Parry, was as shocked as Adam.

“It’s an awful, awful penalty by a man you would really have put your money on to score,” he said.

“Eight out of nine penalties he took for Blackpool last season he converted.”

Co-commentator, Alan Smith, added: “It’s not even close. I think it’s still travelling up at the back of the stand.”

Dalglish might have got the order of the penalties mixed up but the memory of Adam’s high, wide and not so handsome strike hasn’t been erased.

“By the way,” he told Klopp. “Our penalties weren’t as good as that. The first one ended up in the top tier!”

When Sir Kenny later tweeted his congratulations to the Reds on ending their domestic cup drought with one of the most impressive spot-kick team performances Wembley has seen, Adam replied.

“I hope you weren’t talking about mine!”

For all he achieved as Liverpool’s greatest ever player, Dalglish never took a penalty in a final.

Souness converted against Roma in the 1984 clash with Roma, after Steve Nicol had missed.

Then in 2001, McAllister dispatched Liverpool’s first penalty on the way to defeating Birmingham City in the League Cup final of 2001 in Cardiff.

