Dundee in Europe: Murdered president and slaughtered sheep when Dee headed for Albania 20 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC
Dundee FC

Dundee in Europe: Murdered president and slaughtered sheep when Dee headed for Albania 20 years ago

The Dark Blues faced Albanian side Vllaznia Shkoder in UEFA Cup qualifying in 2003. George Cran reports.

George Cran
Dundee line up against Vllaznia Shkoder in 2003.
Dundee line up against Vllaznia Shkoder in 2003. Image: Ryan Ireland.

Scotland’s top sides are getting stuck into their European adventures as 2023/24 rumbles into life.

Rangers, Hibs and Hearts were all successful in two-legged ties through the week, with Celtic and Aberdeen awaiting their own fates later this month.

It’s been a while since Dundee were among the nation’s European representatives – 20 years in fact.

Two decades ago this week saw a hardy band of loyal Dees – only around 150 – make the difficult trip to Albania to see Jim Duffy’s side take on Vllaznia Shkoder.

There were serious warnings from the Home Office, a link to comedian Norman Wisdom (a superstar in Albania) and a sheep slaughtered in front of Dundee players as they made their way to the game.

Nacho Novo celebrates in Albania alongside Stevie Lovell (left) and Jonay Hernandez. Image: SNS
Nacho Novo celebrates in Albania alongside Stevie Lovell (left) and Jonay Hernandez. Image: SNS

Vllaznia’s club president Myftar Cela had been murdered in nearby Montenegro just weeks before – shot twice in the head by a spurned associate – and the city of Shkoder had been described as one of the most dangerous places in Europe.

Years later UEFA investigated the home side over allegations of match fixing but not enough evidence was found to charge anyone from Vllaznia.

Not your average European trip.

Juan Sara made it 2-0. Image: DCT
Juan Sara made it 2-0 at Dens Park. Image: DCT

Vllaznia, though, had a fair bit of European experience – they’d beaten Icelanders KR in a Champions League qualifier two years earlier before being knocked out by Turkish giants Galatasaray.

They’d been in European competition pretty regularly since 1998, though with very little success.

‘Blood everywhere’ as Dundee played in Europe

Despite concerns over fan safety, the only issues on the trip involved treacherous road conditions thanks to some sizeable potholes and overtaking various farm animals.

Sheep, cattle, horse and carts and people riding donkeys were all using the makeshift road to Shkoder, around 100km north of the capital Tirana.

Dundee striker Stuart Lovell recalled seeing a bit more than he bargained for when it came to one shepherd on the roadside.

Steve Lovell opened the scoring in Shkoder. Image: SNS
Steve Lovell opened the scoring in Shkoder. Image: SNS

Speaking in 2007 as he aimed to shoot Aberdeen to a European place, Lovell said: “I don’t have a great feeling when I think back to those European games with Dundee.

“We were driving through the streets in Albania seeing this poor sheep getting its throat slit on the side of the road and there was blood everywhere.

“It wasn’t the nicest experience but at least we got the right result to get us through to the next leg.”

To help with the language barrier, the Dark Blues had been offered the assistance of Norman Wisdom’s official translator.

The Englishman was a comedy superstar in Albania thanks to his being the only Western films allowed to be shown under communist rule in the Cold War.

But there were no issues for Dundee in navigating the tie itself, a 2-0 win in Albania set the Dee on their way.

Novo notches for Dundee

Dundee’s Barry Smith shields the ball against Vllaznia in Albania.

Duffy was the manager and picked a first XI boasting the likes of Julian Speroni, Giorgi Nemsadze, Gavin Rae, Lee Wilkie, Barry Smith and Nacho Novo.

Brent Sancho, Beto Carranza and Juan Sara would all come off the bench.

The Dark Blues were in control for much of the game, though Speroni did have to be at his best to deny Vllaznia an opener shortly before half-time.

Instead, Lovell put Dundee in front on 42 minutes with a confident low finish.

And just four minutes after the break Nacho Novo pounced to make it 2-0, turning in from close range to put the away side in command in the Loro Borici Stadium.

Rae rocket

Speroni and Lovell warned their team-mates ahead of the return leg.

Dundee players celebrate with Gavin Rae against Vllaznia. Image: DCT
Dundee players celebrate with Gavin Rae against Vllaznia. Image: DCT

But within two minutes at a jumping Dens Park, Novo had struck once more and the Dark Blues cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Argentine favourite Sara emerged from the bench and scored within a minute, turning in a Novo cross just before half-time.

But the standout moment came when Gavin Rae lined up a volley in the second half.

The ball dropping to the edge of the area, the future club captain crashed an unstoppable effort beyond Armir Grimaj in the visiting goal.

And with just a minute left of the tie, Novo popped up with the fourth goal to send Dundee through 6-0 on aggregate.

Their reward was a tie against Italians Perugia where the adventure would end rather prematurely.

But it was quite an adventure nonetheless.

Tags

Conversation

More from Dundee FC

Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits 'endangering fans' by booting lit pyro into crowd
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee must stop paying penalty and start scoring from spot, demands boss
Dens Park hero Ian Ure is all smiles in the training ground footage. Image: Dee Archive.
VIDEO: Rare footage found of Dundee FC in Belgium for European Cup clash with…
Dara Costelloe and Charlie Adam.
Dara Costelloe hoping to give Charlie Adam cause to regret recommending St Johnstone loan…
Pele with Dundee FC Baord
Rare pictures of Pele at Dens Park revealed by Dundee fan and DJ Jim…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee are good enough for Premiership, insists Tony Docherty
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?
Raith Rovers' new signing Shaun Byrne may not have made his last appearance for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne could return to Dundee from Raith Rovers loan, Dee boss confirms
Reece Beveridge's penalty save earned East Fife their place in the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young.
Dundee 0-0 East Fife (3-5 on pens): Tyler French steps up comeback as Dark…

Conversation