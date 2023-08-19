Road ban for disgraced Perthshire golf club boss who was eight times drink-drive limit

A disgraced golf club boss who stunned police with one of Scotland’s highest ever drink-drive readings told officers: “I was p*shed. I’m not denying it.”

David Kearney was caught behind the wheel while more than eight times the legal limit.

The 48-year-old was spotted by a dog-walker as he struggled to get his car going on a track on the edge of Perth.

When Kearney finally managed to turn on his engine, the concerned witness reached through the window of his Hyundai Tucson and pulled the key out of the ignition.

The chef, who last year admitted a series of cash raids Pitlochry Golf Club – where he had been manager – appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having earlier pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (177 mics/ 22).

Sheriff Mungo Bovey described the reading as “extraordinarily high“.

He disqualified Kearney from driving for two years and fined him £667.

Kearney, of Caesar Avenue, Perth, was also placed on supervision for 18 months and must engage with alcohol treatment services.

Struggled to start car

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “The locus here is a single track access road leading to a nature reserve.

“It is beside the Bertha Park estate and there is access to vehicles and pedestrians.

“At the time, traffic was light and there was a moderate amount of pedestrians.”

She said: “Shortly after 8am on June 21, a witness was driving along the track to take his dogs for a walk, as he does every day.

“He noticed the accused’s vehicle stopped on the track.

“It was parked in such a way that he couldn’t pass it.

“He saw that the accused was struggling to start the vehicle.

“The windscreen wipers were going off and on.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused appeared to be gesturing to the witness, asking him to wait.

“The witness approached the vehicle and observed that the keys were in the ignition and there were two unopened bottles of wine on the passenger seat.”

Sensing Kearney was under the influence of alcohol, the dog walker called police.

“The accused managed to start the vehicle and drove for a distance of just a few yards, before the witness removed the ignition keys through the open window.”

Police arrived and spoke to Kearney, who was still in the driver’s seat.

“He was slurring his words and was generally lethargic,” said Ms Watson.

“He admitted he had been drinking alcohol that morning.”

He told police: “I was p*shed. I’m not denying it.”

Social media shame

Police were so shocked by Kearney’s breathalyser result they shared news of his arrest on social media.

The Twitter post – accompanied by a photo of the roadside reading – stated: “#PerthRP stopped a car this morning after a tip-off that the driver may be drunk.

“After blowing nearly eight times the legal drink drive limit, the driver will be appearing in court tomorrow!”

#PerthRP stopped a car this morning after a tip-off that the driver may be drunk. After blowing nearly eight times the legal drink drive limit the driver will be appearing in court tomorrow!#fatal5#dontriskit pic.twitter.com/KEGG6GvVu7 — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) June 21, 2023

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Kearney has a significant problem and he is now making efforts to tackle it.”

Sheriff Bovey told Kearney: “Although it was obvious that your driving was impaired, the circumstances don’t seem to have presented any immediate consequences.

“But the seriousness of your situation is such I am going to impose a community payback order and a financial penalty.”

Night-time raids

The court previously heard Kearney had stolen money from Pitlochry Golf Club in the weeks after losing his job as manager.

When he went back a third time, he was caught on newly installed security cameras.

He admitted breaking in and stealing more than £470 on two nights in October 2021, and attempting to steal a third time.

He was sentenced to unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

Scotland’s highest drink-drive reading is believed to be the 188mics/ 22 – eight-and-a-half times the limit – provided by Dundee 42-year-old Kerry Jane Duncan in the city in October 2021.

It was described as “off the Richter scale” by a sheriff.

