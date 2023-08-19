Road ban for disgraced Perthshire golf club boss who was eight times drink-drive limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Road ban for disgraced Perthshire golf club boss who was eight times drink-drive limit

David Kearney was stopped from driving off by a concerned dog walker. He told police: "I was p*shed. I'm not denying it."

By Jamie Buchan
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.

A disgraced golf club boss who stunned police with one of Scotland’s highest ever drink-drive readings told officers: “I was p*shed. I’m not denying it.”

David Kearney was caught behind the wheel while more than eight times the legal limit.

The 48-year-old was spotted by a dog-walker as he struggled to get his car going on a track on the edge of Perth.

When Kearney finally managed to turn on his engine, the concerned witness reached through the window of his Hyundai Tucson and pulled the key out of the ignition.

The chef, who last year admitted a series of cash raids Pitlochry Golf Club – where he had been manager – appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having earlier pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (177 mics/ 22).

David Kearney attended at Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Mungo Bovey described the reading as “extraordinarily high“.

He disqualified Kearney from driving for two years and fined him £667.

Kearney, of Caesar Avenue, Perth, was also placed on supervision for 18 months and must engage with alcohol treatment services.

Struggled to start car

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “The locus here is a single track access road leading to a nature reserve.

“It is beside the Bertha Park estate and there is access to vehicles and pedestrians.

“At the time, traffic was light and there was a moderate amount of pedestrians.”

She said: “Shortly after 8am on June 21, a witness was driving along the track to take his dogs for a walk, as he does every day.

“He noticed the accused’s vehicle stopped on the track.

“It was parked in such a way that he couldn’t pass it.

“He saw that the accused was struggling to start the vehicle.

“The windscreen wipers were going off and on.”

Bertha Park sign
Kearney was caught on a track near Bertha Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused appeared to be gesturing to the witness, asking him to wait.

“The witness approached the vehicle and observed that the keys were in the ignition and there were two unopened bottles of wine on the passenger seat.”

Sensing Kearney was under the influence of alcohol, the dog walker called police.

“The accused managed to start the vehicle and drove for a distance of just a few yards, before the witness removed the ignition keys through the open window.”

Police arrived and spoke to Kearney, who was still in the driver’s seat.

“He was slurring his words and was generally lethargic,” said Ms Watson.

“He admitted he had been drinking alcohol that morning.”

He told police: “I was p*shed. I’m not denying it.”

Social media shame

Police were so shocked by Kearney’s breathalyser result they shared news of his arrest on social media.

The Twitter post – accompanied by a photo of the roadside reading – stated: “#PerthRP stopped a car this morning after a tip-off that the driver may be drunk.

“After blowing nearly eight times the legal drink drive limit, the driver will be appearing in court tomorrow!”

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Kearney has a significant problem and he is now making efforts to tackle it.”

Sheriff Bovey told Kearney: “Although it was obvious that your driving was impaired, the circumstances don’t seem to have presented any immediate consequences.

“But the seriousness of your situation is such I am going to impose a community payback order and a financial penalty.”

Night-time raids

The court previously heard Kearney had stolen money from Pitlochry Golf Club in the weeks after losing his job as manager.

When he went back a third time, he was caught on newly installed security cameras.

He admitted breaking in and stealing more than £470 on two nights in October 2021, and attempting to steal a third time.

He was sentenced to unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

Scotland’s highest drink-drive reading is believed to be the 188mics/ 22 – eight-and-a-half times the limit – provided by Dundee 42-year-old Kerry Jane Duncan in the city in October 2021.

It was described as “off the Richter scale” by a sheriff.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Ryan Simpson.
Hepatitis bite threat during Dundee Asda nightshift nightmare
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Joyrider's headbutt and murderer appeal reveal
Tigh Na Muirn care home in Monifieth has had its fine trebled.
Monifieth care home fine trebled after death of resident who drank cleaning fluid
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits 'endangering fans' by booting lit pyro into crowd
Alistair Birse.
Cocaine-fuelled engineer jailed for causing catastrophic crash in Angus
Jennifer Melville appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire nightmare neighbour warned she is 'very close to the doors of Cornton Vale'
Jody Petrie has been jailed for a decade.
'Paedophile hunter' from Tayport was serial rapist who left victim with PTSD
Aaron Nicol crept into his former partner's home and stood at her bedside watching her sleep. Image: DC Thomson.
Brechin midnight creeper who sneaked into house to watch ex-partner sleep will be supervised
Ryan Hunter.
Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops