Are Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright Dundee FC’s greatest strike partnership?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC
Dundee FC

Are Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright Dundee FC’s greatest strike partnership?

Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright's lethal combination produced an absolute shedload of goals. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Panini stickers showing Dundee FC strikers Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright
Keith Wright and Tommy Coyne were always a stick-on for goals. Image: Supplied.

Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright were a striking double act who worked in telepathic harmony for Dundee FC.

The fearsome forwards were nicknamed the Cobra and Mongoose.

Coyne was the Cobra and Wright was the Mongoose.

Few partnerships in Scottish football history have been as devastating.

Their stories could not be more different – geographically, at least.

Wright signed for £55,000 from Raith Rovers and Coyne made the shortest possible journey when he moved up the street from Tannadice to Dens Park.

Coyne discussed the transfer in a forgotten interview with The Sporting Post in 1987, making his debut less than 24 hours after signing.

He said: “I reported to Tannadice to play in a reserve match on the Friday night.

“Jim McLean told me I wouldn’t be needed to play but Jocky Scott wanted to talk to me about a move to Dens if I wanted to speak to him.”

Tommy Coyne in action for Dundee FC against Hibs
Tommy Coyne spoke about his move in the Sporting Post. Image: DC Thomson.

He scored 14 goals in 75 appearance in three years at Dundee United but never quite commanded a first-team place.

“I hadn’t been thinking about a move, having withdrawn a transfer request at Tannadice not long before,” he said.

“With Mr McLean’s encouragement, I asked to come off the transfer list again, as he said a first-team spot wasn’t beyond me.

I felt I had to look forward, and was convinced it was a good chance to make progress in my career.”

Tommy Coyne

“He thought I might have a better future as a midfielder, even though I had always played up front before.

“Anyway, it seemed only courtesy to talk to Mr Scott since he wanted to see me.

“He offered me a move to Dundee.”

Coyne asked for time to think it over and discussed the transfer with his wife before agreeing to join the next day.

The beginning of a glorious partnership at Dens Park

It was the second Saturday in a row that Dundee had signed a striker, following the capture of Wright the previous week.

“I felt I had to look forward, and was convinced it was a good chance to make progress in my career,” Coyne said.

He became the second-most expensive signing in Dundee’s history.

Only the £80,000 paid to Motherwell for Albert Kidd in 1981 exceeded the £75,000 fee.

The formalities were rushed through so Coyne could play for Dundee against St Mirren at Dens Park that day.

Dundee won 6-3 with Wright scoring twice.

Keith Wright and Tommy Coyne before the St Mirren game in 1986.
Keith Wright and Tommy Coyne before the St Mirren game in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

“I was delighted to be involved in a good result right away, and only wish I could have got my name on the scoresheet,” said Coyne.

“However, I was involved in some of the moves which led to goals, and I was pleased with the way the Dundee fans accepted me.”

The move signalled the beginning of a glorious partnership with Wright, who didn’t believe he was going to rise through the ranks so quickly.

Training ground work bore fruit for Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright

“I honestly didn’t think I would be forming a regular goalscoring pairing with Tommy so quickly,” said Wright.

“I anticipated spending at least a season in the reserves, but we developed a good understanding very fast.”

Jocky Scott and his assistant, Drew Jarvie, were both former strikers and worked with Coyne and Wright on positional awareness.

After training they used to stay back and work on finishing.

Tommy Coyne, Jim Duffy and John Brown (sitting in a go-kart) at the launch of new Dundee FC strips in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Tommy Coyne, Jim Duffy and John Brown at the launch of new Dundee FC strips in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The familiarity forged on the training ground enabled them to outsmart opponents.

The partnership flourished.

Coyne scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win against Clydebank in April 1987 and Dundee finished the season with a 7-3 success against Hamilton.

This time Wright got a hat-trick with Coyne scoring a solitary spot-kick.

Hat-trick hero Keith Wright is mobbed by the fans on the pitch after the Hamilton game.
Hat-trick hero Keith Wright is mobbed by the fans after the Hamilton game. Image: DC Thomson.

The Cobra and the Mongoose continued where they left off the following season.

Dundee finished seventh in the new-look 12-team Premier League in 1987-88 and scored 70 goals, thanks in no small part to Coyne and Wright.

Coyne notched 33 goals and his cohort fired home 15.

Goals galore for Dundee FC in 1987-88 season

Coyne scored four goals in a 5-0 win against Dunfermline Athletic on August 29 and Wright was never likely to give up without grabbing one himself.

Coyne and Wright stole the show in the League Cup quarter-final against Dundee United at Dens in September, which is regarded as a classic.

Dundee trailed to Iain Ferguson’s early strike before Coyne scored from a Wright knockdown to force extra-time with five minutes to go.

The home side took full advantage.

Coyne turned provider, laying off to Wright, who slotted home the 98th-minute winner past Billy Thomson.

Things got better in November.

Coyne scored a brace in a 3-1 win at Tannadice with Wright getting the other goal as Dundee opened up a five-point gap over Jim McLean’s side.

The Cobra and the Mongoose each scored twice in a 6-0 win at Falkirk on December 12, which was Dundee’s biggest Premier League victory.

That record lasted only four days, before Coyne got a hat-trick and Wright a double in a 7-1 win against Morton at Cappielow.

Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright were unstoppable

Dundee won the Tennent’s Sixes in January 1988 and were the tournament’s highest scorers with Coyne and Wright among the goals at Glasgow’s SECC.

They kept coming – indoor and outdoor!

Dundee FC players celebrate the Tennent's Sixes win by displaying the trophy back at Dens Park.
Dundee celebrate the Tennent’s Sixes win back at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.

A 17-minute Wright hat-trick gave the Dee a three-goal lead in the 4-2 win against Falkirk at Dens in April 1988, and Coyne grabbed one himself.

In the end, the 33 league goals Coyne scored in 43 games wasn’t enough to secure him one of the top individual prizes in European football.

The 1988 Golden Boot award went to Tanju Çolak of Galatasaray with 39 goals.

John Eriksen of Servette was second on 36 and Victor Piturca of Steaua Bucharest pipped Coyne for the bronze boot with 34.

Coyne said he thought he was “destined” not to finish in the top three when he spoke to the Weekly News in 1991 about his career highlights.

Tommy Coyne holds both hands aloft
Tommy Coyne couldn’t stop scoring during his time at Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“Scoring so many goals in one season was a dream come true, but I still think I should have scored more,” said Coyne.

“I’d scored 32 by the middle of January, but after that the goals seemed to dry up.

“There was also a lot of publicity at the time of possibly winning the Golden Boot.

“Maybe that affected me.”

Keith Wright signs autographs at a Dundee FC open day in 1988.
Keith Wright signs autographs at an open day in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Coyne said Wright deserved 50% of the credit for his 33 goals.

“For a striker, Keith is such an unselfish player it’s not true,” he said.

“He set up so many of my goals and we seemed to hit it off as a combination from day one.”

Cobra and Mongoose broke up in 1989

All good things must come to an end, though, and so it proved with Coyne and Wright’s lethal combination in March 1989.

Coyne joined Celtic for £500,000, having netted 60 goals in 109 games for the Dee.

He left Celtic in March 1993 after 52 goals in 132 appearances, before returning to Scotland with Motherwell after a brief spell at Tranmere Rovers.

Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright celebrate success for Dundee against Celtic in October 1988.
Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright celebrate success for Dundee against Celtic in October 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Coyne is the only player to be Premier League top scorer with three different clubs.

He won 22 caps for Ireland including playing at the 1994 World Cup and returned for a second spell at Dens in 1998, before winding down his career.

Keith Wright stayed at Dens and struck up a new partnership with Billy Dodds.

Wright scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 derby win over United in August 1989 and won the B&Q Centenary Cup with Dundee after relegation in 1990.

The former strike partners sign autographs at a Dundee FC event
Keith Wright and Tommy Coyne have never forgotten their time at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.

He scored 75 goals in 197 appearances before leaving for Hibernian where he netted in the 1991 League Cup final win against Dunfermline Athletic.

Wright won one cap for Scotland, in 1992, and returned to Raith Rovers in 1997. He finished his professional career at Stenhousemuir in 1999.

The Cobra and the Mongoose partnership was the stuff of legend.

The duo will always be fondly remembered by the Dundee fans they entertained.

More from Dundee FC

Paul Watson: Montrose's long-serving, title-winning hero. Images: SNS
Montrose hero Paul Watson relives journey from brink of Highland League to edge of…
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
'Should start deducting us points' - Dundee fans react to Rangers call-off
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty leaves the Dens Park pitch after the Rangers game was postponed. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted…
Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Don Robertson explains why he called off Dundee v Rangers as Sky Sports pundit…
3
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers 'angered' over Premiership postponement as they point finger at Dundee
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms reacts as Rangers game at Dens OFF following 2 pitch…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Rangers IN DOUBT after 2 pitch inspections called
Dara Costelloe of Dundee. Image: Dundee FC
Dara Costelloe identifies ONLY thing missing from top six hopefuls Dundee's season ahead of…
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan (left) and Owen Beck (right). Images: SNS
Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan injury timeline and Owen Beck fitness hope for Dundee…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over 'almost life-endangering' claim as St Johnstone…
5

Conversation