Dundee star Charlie Adam has praised Lawrence Shankland’s incredible effort against St Johnstone.

The Dundee United talisman earned plaudits from players past and present, and supporters, after his 53-yard strike past Saints keeper Zander Clark at Tannadice on Tuesday night.

‘To score a goal like that is incredible’

Adam – a specialist in spectacular goals including a famous one at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea from 66 yards – says there aren’t many players in the game with the ability to produce a moment of magic like Shankland’s.

Speaking on the PLZ Football Podcast, he said: “It wasn’t the greatest game, was it?

Not from there…😱 Lawrence Shankland scored this stunner for Dundee United from just-past the half-way line in their 2-2 draw with St Johnstone at Tannadice! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UvydMSAd5k — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 12, 2021

“I thought it was a poor spectacle to watch, no real quality apart from the goal.

“But what an effort. Everybody keeps talking about him and he’s probably not had the season he would expect, given what he did last year.

“To score a goal like that is incredible.

“There aren’t many players around who can see things like that so fair play to him.

“But it’s still 13 yards behind mine so it’s alright!”

Ex-Hibs, Dundee and Dunfermline forward Tam McManus also raved about Shankland’s wonder strike before expressing his concerns about a lack of service to the Scotland international.

He said: “It was a fantastic finish.

“To hit it first time…it was just coming across his body and sometimes you take a touch to tee yourself up.

‘He’s doing everything on his own’

“It was actually rolling into his path which I think makes it more difficult.

“He hits it clean as a whistle. He couldn’t have hit that any better. It’s a fantastic goal.”

He added: “For me, Lawrence Shankland is stuck in the wrong team at the minute – they don’t create enough chances for him.

“I think he’s a top player. I think if he’s playing in Hibs’ team this season he’d have 20 goals, I really do.

“I watch Hibs every week and Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge get plenty of chances to score, especially at home.

“I don’t see Dundee United every week but I watch the highlights and I don’t see him (Shankland) missing many sitters or many chances.

“I see him doing stuff himself. He’s doing everything on his own. It was the same as that goal – that was individual quality.

“If he was playing with better players up there, he’d have more goals.”

We can't get enough of this Goal of the Season c̶o̶n̶t̶e̶n̶d̶e̶r̶ winner 😍 Take a bow @Shankland_25#UnitedTogether #GladAllOver pic.twitter.com/DCJBm4rt4G — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 13, 2021

Former Liverpool and Scotland playmaker Adam – in fine form for Dee in the Championship – believes dropping deep because of a lack of service is preventing Shankland from focusing on what he does best.

He said: “I’ve seen him a couple of times now and he’s doing his best work outside the goalposts.

Change of strategy

“He wants to come and link. He comes too deep and he’s coming beyond the midfielders because he’s frustrated he’s not getting the ball.

“He’s their best player. He’s coming beyond their midfield to try and link the play and to get touches because I think he’s bored of not getting any service.

“And it’s down to service. The quality in the wider areas isn’t what he needs.

“He thinks, ‘I need to go and join in the game,’ and it’s taking away his threat of scoring goals.

“If he can get back between the goalposts, scoring goals again, it’ll be a matter of time for him getting a move.

“It might be January, it might be the summer, but I’d like to see him more further forward and being a threat as a striker instead of dropping off in midfield.”