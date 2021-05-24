Dundee United smash 4,000-mark for season ticket sales as fans prepare for Tannadice return

Dundee United have smashed through the 4,000 barrier for season-ticket sales as fans prepare to make their long-awaited return to Tannadice next term.

United announced yesterday they have sold 4,123 season books for the new term after a successful ‘Whatever it takes’ marketing campaign to encourage punters to back their club.

Early bird season ticket renewals end on May 31st with prices pegged to last year’s prices, starting at just £30 for under 12s and £295 for adults.

🏟 Premiership football at Tannadice for the 2021/22 season. Whether you're renewing your season ticket or are buying new, you can secure your seat now! Buy new ➡️ https://t.co/YVG1GTmVC2 Renew ➡️ https://t.co/IdkJkqGHsq#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/ldIjMOtUrh — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 24, 2021

And supporters have responded in numbers to respond to the ‘United Together’ rally cry to bolster the club funds ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

United fans haven’t seen their side at home in over 15 months.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on March 7th, 2020 was the last time supporters were allowed into the stadium.

Any United supporter wishing to buy season tickets can do so here.

Meanwhile, midfielder Florent Hoti has earned an international call-up for Kosovo Under-21s to face Andorra next month after making his United debut last month.

Manchester-born Hoti qualifies for both Albania and Kosovo through his parents and was supposed to attend an Albanian under-21 training camp in March before Covid-related travel restrictions prevented him from joining the squad.

© SNS Group

But having finally made the breakthrough into Micky Mellon’s squad in the 1-0 win over Hamilton in April, Hoti has caught the eye of Kosovo.

Hoti, 20, could cement his international future with a display against Andorra.

The technically-gifted midfielder made just four appearances this term – after being farmed out to Forfar following his summer switch from Rochdale – but hopes to play a bigger part next season.