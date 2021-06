Dundee United’s new management team is in place.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the risks and rewards of appointing Tam Courts to the role of head coach.

Also on the agenda are new deals for James McPake and Dave Mackay at Dundee, Jason Kerr’s recognition by everybody except the Scotland manager and Scott Tanser’s St Johnstone departure.

