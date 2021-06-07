Former St Johnstone left-back Scott Tanser signs for St Mirren

Former St Johnstone left-back Scott Tanser has joined St Mirren.

The Englishman’s contract with the Perth club ran out at the end of the season and Perth boss Callum Davidson had long suspected he would move on.

Tanser made 36 appearance for Saints in 2020/21 but didn’t feature in either of their Hampden finals, with Davidson selecting Callum Booth in the Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup.

It's a hatrick for the Buddies ✍️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1LIA9PyJnZ — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) June 7, 2021

He has agreed a one-year deal with the Paisley club.

Meanwhile Greg Kiltie, who was linked with Saints, has also signed for St Mirren after leaving Kilmarnock.