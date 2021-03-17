Scott Tanser: Left-back likely to leave St Johnstone

Scott Tanser is unlikely to be a St Johnstone player beyond the end of the season, Callum Davidson has confirmed.

Talks began to extend the left-back’s contract over two months ago but have come to nothing.

Davidson hasn’t shut the door on a deal being revived but the smart money would be on a parting of the ways in the summer.

“I think so,” the Perth boss admitted. “It’s looking less and less likely in our favour.

“We’ve tried our best to keep him but at the moment he’s not given us any positive signs that he wants to stay.

“These things can change quickly, though.”

Contract negotiations, or the lack of, will not impact on Davidson’s selection thinking in the last few weeks of the season.

Tanser, who has been linked with several lower league clubs south of the border including Mansfield Town, will be treated the same as the rest of his team-mates.

“I pick players who are in-form,” said Davidson. “That’s what I’ve always tried to do and it won’t change.

“For me, you’re part of the team until you physically leave. That’s the same whatever the length of your contract.

“With Scott, he was unlucky he got injured and Callum (Booth) has played well. Scott played against Hamilton and then Callum played against Hibs. It’s good competition, which is what I want.”

On the wider issue of new deals at McDiarmid Park, Davidson reported: “There are quite a few who are getting spoken to just now. It obviously takes a bit of time.”