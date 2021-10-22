Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘Colossal’ Ryan Edwards has taken his Dundee United game to next level

By Ewan Smith
October 22 2021, 10.30am
Dundee United's scintillating start to the season has surprised a few.
Ryan Edwards has been outstanding for Dundee United

Tam Courts insists ‘colossal’ Ryan Edwards is operating at a different level as he holds UK football’s fifth meanest defence together.

Edwards was a hit at both ends at Hibernian last weekend, scoring one and defending for his life in a 3-0 Dundee United win.

He netted United’s second goal and he broke a 14-month defence record as his side picked up their sixth clean sheet in nine games.

According to Opta stats, Edwards made 16 clearances in the victory. He is No 1 in the Scottish Premiership for that metric this term.

No outfield player has made that many clearances in a single match since Ross County star Alex Iacovitti in a 1-0 loss to Livingston in August 2020.

“Ryan has been absolutely huge and re-securing him was a massive priority when I got this job,” said Courts.

“For ten days we were fortunate enough to take the team last year during the Covid outbreak.

“I saw at close quarters the potential he had to be an even better player than he already was.

Ryan Edwards is in the form of his life for Dundee United

“He’s operating at a different level just now and putting in colossal performances in both boxes.

“He scored last week and I’d like to see a few more of those from the big man because he’s a threat in both boxes.

“The players have got a bit momentum behind them with clean sheets. They are fighting tooth and nail to maintain that.”

Ryan Edwards’ Dundee United team-mate Declan Glass is ‘a joy to watch’

Tam Courts has praised Declan Glass for his positive approach to the game

Courts also heaped praise on Declan Glass.

The midfielder made his first United start in 21 months in the win at Hibernian.

Glass has just recovered from a year out with a serious knee injury, having signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

And he turned in a superb 60 minutes against Hibs.

“He’s everything I look for in a player,” added Courts. “I talk about the passion I’ve got for this job.

“Well Declan’s a young player who was, every single day, doing rehab on his own. He was isolated but with a smile on his face.

“He was determined to get back and is looking to achieve something in the game. It was an easy decision to play him last week.

“He has been training at a really high level and when the opportunity came to give him a chance last week it was a no-brainer.

“I thought he was a joy to watch.”

EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on the ‘amazing feeling’ of making first Dundee United start in 21 MONTHS

