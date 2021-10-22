‘Colossal’ Ryan Edwards has taken his Dundee United game to next level

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts insists ‘colossal’ Ryan Edwards is operating at a different level as he holds UK football’s fifth meanest defence together.

Edwards was a hit at both ends at Hibernian last weekend, scoring one and defending for his life in a 3-0 Dundee United win.

He netted United’s second goal and he broke a 14-month defence record as his side picked up their sixth clean sheet in nine games.

According to Opta stats, Edwards made 16 clearances in the victory. He is No 1 in the Scottish Premiership for that metric this term.

No outfield player has made that many clearances in a single match since Ross County star Alex Iacovitti in a 1-0 loss to Livingston in August 2020.

A clean sheet at one end and a goal at the other! 💪@RyanEdwards_5 with a #TOTW worthy performance on Saturday 🍊#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/pKSQNvzlNL — SPFL (@spfl) October 20, 2021

“Ryan has been absolutely huge and re-securing him was a massive priority when I got this job,” said Courts.

“For ten days we were fortunate enough to take the team last year during the Covid outbreak.

“I saw at close quarters the potential he had to be an even better player than he already was.

“He’s operating at a different level just now and putting in colossal performances in both boxes.

“He scored last week and I’d like to see a few more of those from the big man because he’s a threat in both boxes.

“The players have got a bit momentum behind them with clean sheets. They are fighting tooth and nail to maintain that.”

Ryan Edwards’ Dundee United team-mate Declan Glass is ‘a joy to watch’

Courts also heaped praise on Declan Glass.

The midfielder made his first United start in 21 months in the win at Hibernian.

Glass has just recovered from a year out with a serious knee injury, having signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

And he turned in a superb 60 minutes against Hibs.

“He’s everything I look for in a player,” added Courts. “I talk about the passion I’ve got for this job.

Back on the pitch making a difference after a year out @declanglass10 👏#DUTV subscribers can hear the full thoughts of Deco now pic.twitter.com/lSLR7xOX7B — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 17, 2021

“Well Declan’s a young player who was, every single day, doing rehab on his own. He was isolated but with a smile on his face.

“He was determined to get back and is looking to achieve something in the game. It was an easy decision to play him last week.

“He has been training at a really high level and when the opportunity came to give him a chance last week it was a no-brainer.

“I thought he was a joy to watch.”