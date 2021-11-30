Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts: Dundee United didn’t deserve anything from miserable Motherwell night

By Ewan Smith
November 30 2021, 10.52pm
Tam Courts tasted defeat at Motherwell
Tam Courts tasted defeat at Motherwell

Tam Courts refused to blame the sodden Fir Park pitch as Dundee United crashed to defeat at Motherwell.

A Tony Watts strike was enough to help the hosts to a crucial 1-0 win as United made it just one win in six.

But as the rain battered down at Well, United struggled to force their way back into the game.

They are now just a point clear of the Lanarkshire side ahead of Sunday’s visit of Celtic to Tannadice.

Charlie Mulgrew walks off after a disappointing night at Motherwell

“The game became a bit of a lottery because of the deluge,” said Courts.

“But we never got going and never played the type of football we have become accustomed to.

“Our players like to get the ball down and play. They want to build from the front but it wasn’t a night for that.

“We resorted to huffing and puffing. We got some corners and set-pieces but we didn’t do enough to merit taking anything from the game.

Take nothing away from Motherwell though. They were excellent.”

Tam Courts: Declan Glass will bounce back

Meanwhile, Courts admits the decision to take off youngster Declan Glass after just 41 minutes was ‘tactical.’

Glass looked dejected as he was replaced by Nicky Clark.

But Courts, who also praised Ian Harkes for playing on with an illness, he has no issues with Glass.

“It was a tactical move to take Declan off,” added Courts. “But whenever a young player does something fantastically well or has a tough time I don’t change.

“Nothing is fatal with me and we go again.

“I just felt that it was important for us to get to half-time at 1-0.

“I felt we could still claw our way back into it in the second half and didn’t want to lose that grip.

Tony Watt gave Motherwell the lead against Tam Courts’ Dundee United

“It’s a tough night and because of injuries I’m having to go back to the same players.

“But they are giving me their all.

“Ian Harkes played when he wasn’t well. He had a bug and really shouldn’t have played but that underlines what players will give me.

“The senior players, in particular, will go to the well every time but it wasn’t to be their night.”

