Tam Courts: Dundee United didn’t deserve anything from miserable Motherwell night

Tam Courts refused to blame the sodden Fir Park pitch as Dundee United crashed to defeat at Motherwell.

A Tony Watts strike was enough to help the hosts to a crucial 1-0 win as United made it just one win in six.

But as the rain battered down at Well, United struggled to force their way back into the game.

They are now just a point clear of the Lanarkshire side ahead of Sunday’s visit of Celtic to Tannadice.

“The game became a bit of a lottery because of the deluge,” said Courts.

“But we never got going and never played the type of football we have become accustomed to.

“Our players like to get the ball down and play. They want to build from the front but it wasn’t a night for that.

“We resorted to huffing and puffing. We got some corners and set-pieces but we didn’t do enough to merit taking anything from the game.

“Take nothing away from Motherwell though. They were excellent.”

Tam Courts: Declan Glass will bounce back

🗣 "A bitterly disappointing night for us." Dundee Utd boss Thomas Courts shares his thoughts on tonight's defeat. pic.twitter.com/odrmv7AOkJ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Courts admits the decision to take off youngster Declan Glass after just 41 minutes was ‘tactical.’

Glass looked dejected as he was replaced by Nicky Clark.

But Courts, who also praised Ian Harkes for playing on with an illness, he has no issues with Glass.

“It was a tactical move to take Declan off,” added Courts. “But whenever a young player does something fantastically well or has a tough time I don’t change.

“Nothing is fatal with me and we go again.

“I just felt that it was important for us to get to half-time at 1-0.

“I felt we could still claw our way back into it in the second half and didn’t want to lose that grip.

“It’s a tough night and because of injuries I’m having to go back to the same players.

“But they are giving me their all.

“Ian Harkes played when he wasn’t well. He had a bug and really shouldn’t have played but that underlines what players will give me.

“The senior players, in particular, will go to the well every time but it wasn’t to be their night.”