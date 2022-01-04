A case for the Dundee United defence and a need for goals: How Tannadice side’s 2021 stats stacked up

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the season for Dundee United as they hit the reset button during the winter break.

They started the year in stunning form and a run of five wins from six between September and October put them in the top three.

At this point, only four teams in the UK had better defensive records.

But since drawing with Livingston at the end of October, United have won just once in ten games.

That has seen them slip out of the top six.

And they have also found goals hard to come by, prompting interest in Motherwell’s Tont Watt.

They went 491 minutes without goal before a sensational Declan Glass strike in the Boxing Day loss to Hibernian.

As United refresh and replenish ahead of the re-start, Courier Sport has been comparing their defensive and attacking Opta stats to the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

Comparing the opening 18 games of 2021/22 with those of 2020/21, the stats make interesting reading:

Dundee United: More shots, tackles in 2021

An anecdotal assessment of United under the stewardship of Tam Courts v the 2020/21 team of Micky Mellon suggests they play more open, expansive football.

The stats seem to back that assertion up.

Let’s take goals out of the equation for the moment.

Yes, there’s absolutely no question that United need to score more.

With nine goals this season, Motherwell striker Watt has scored more than half the entire goal ratio of Dundee United – 16.

But in terms of shots on goal and shots on target, United have shown more of an attacking threat this term.

They have had 190 shots v 164 in the previous season and 72 v 43 of them have been on target.

Defensively, they’ve made marginally more tackles – 259 v 245.

But they have had fewer clearances with 461 in 2020/21 and 381 last year.

Dundee United: Clean sheets win games

When it comes to keeping the back door locked, Dundee United have done that with some regularity this term.

Only Celtic kept more clean sheets in the opening 18 games.

And United claimed no fewer than five 1-0 wins as they pushed for top six football.

Swiss keeper Benjamin Siegrist has a lot to do with that terrific record.

But Trevor Carson, who seems set to join English side Morecambe United, also contributed with three clean sheets.

United’s poor shot conversion

While United are creating more chances than last season, they are finding goals hard to come by.

They have not been helped by a long-term injury to Marc McNulty and his replacement, Max Biamou.

But the stats do not make for pleasant reading.

Only St Mirren and St Johnstone have a poorer shot conversion rate, underlining the need for a new striker.

In terms of goals-per-game, only Saints and Livingston have a poorer record than United.