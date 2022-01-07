PODCAST: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee transfer deals and dilemmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have hit the ground running in the January transfer window, as have Dundee United.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the business both clubs have concluded and the possible transformative effect strikers Nadir Ciftci and Tony Watt may have.

Possible high profile departures, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings, dominate the Dundee agenda.

Have Kilmarnock effectively ended the Championship title race with the appointment of Derek McInnes?

And who is Dick Campbell trying to kid?

