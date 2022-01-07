Fife police confirm missing Cupar boy traced safe and well By Emma Duncan January 7 2022, 2.40pm Updated: January 8 2022, 12.49pm Police confirmed the missing Cupar boy had been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fife police confirmed they have traced a missing 15-year-old boy from Cupar safe and well. Officers posted on social media late on Friday night to confirm Fife teenager Daniel Bilson had been found. They thanked the public for helping to share the appeal to find him. A spokesperson said: “Police in Fife can confirm that missing male Daniel Bilson has been traced safe and well. “We would like to thank the social media community for sharing the appeal.” VIDEO: Scottish Deer Centre unveils ambitious plans for new £28,000 Buccaneer jet Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Family in fresh appeal for help to find Alice Byrne one week after disappearance Two others join Novak Djokovic in being told to leave by Australian Border Force Man with connections to Dundee found safe and well after search by police 10 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to find them?