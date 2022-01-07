Fife police confirm missing Cupar boy traced safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fife police confirmed they have traced a missing 15-year-old boy from Cupar safe and well.

Officers posted on social media late on Friday night to confirm Fife teenager Daniel Bilson had been found.

They thanked the public for helping to share the appeal to find him.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Fife can confirm that missing male Daniel Bilson has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank the social media community for sharing the appeal.”