Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife police confirm missing Cupar boy traced safe and well

By Emma Duncan
January 7 2022, 2.40pm Updated: January 8 2022, 12.49pm
missing cupar boy
Police confirmed the missing Cupar boy had been found.

Fife police confirmed they have traced a missing 15-year-old boy from Cupar safe and well.

Officers posted on social media late on Friday night to confirm Fife teenager Daniel Bilson had been found.

They thanked the public for helping to share the appeal to find him.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Fife can confirm that missing male Daniel Bilson has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank the social media community for sharing the appeal.”

VIDEO: Scottish Deer Centre unveils ambitious plans for new £28,000 Buccaneer jet

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier