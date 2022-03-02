Dundee United boss Tam Courts gives Dylan Levitt injury update ahead of Livingston clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts says he has a “healthy squad” of Dundee United players to choose from against Livingston.

The Tangerines will look to get their first victory over David Martindale’s side this season when they head to West Lothian for the 7.45pm kick off.

But one player unlikely to make it to the Tony Macaroni Arena is Dylan Levitt.

The Welsh midfielder limped off towards the end of the first half in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Levitt update

There was initial concern over the severity of the 21-year-old’s muscle injury but boss Courts has provided a positive update.

“Dylan, probably like a lot of our fans, was probably a little bit cautious to see him coming off,” he told DUTV.

“Thankfully the internal feedback is that it’s not as bad as first feared.

“Wednesday will probably come too soon for him.”

Courts also revealed that Adrián Spörle has returned to full training after missing the last six games due to injury.

Praise for squad

With his injury list clearing up, the United gaffer praised his players for their commitment to the club.

“We’ve got a really healthy squad actually,” he said. “People are putting their bodies on the line; they want to be available.

“At this stage of the season, they recognise the games come thick and fast and you need to put your body on the line and I’m really pleased at what I’ve got at my disposal.”