Dundee United boss Tam Courts gives Dylan Levitt injury update ahead of Livingston clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts gives Dylan Levitt injury update ahead of Livingston clash

By Scott Lorimer
March 2 2022, 4.12pm Updated: March 3 2022, 10.32am
Dylan Levitt had to be replaced towards the end of the first half at Pittodrie on Saturday.
Dylan Levitt had to be replaced towards the end of the first half at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Tam Courts says he has a “healthy squad” of Dundee United players to choose from against Livingston.

The Tangerines will look to get their first victory over David Martindale’s side this season when they head to West Lothian for the 7.45pm kick off.

But one player unlikely to make it to the Tony Macaroni Arena is Dylan Levitt.

The Welsh midfielder limped off towards the end of the first half in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Levitt update

There was initial concern over the severity of the 21-year-old’s muscle injury but boss Courts has provided a positive update.

“Dylan, probably like a lot of our fans, was probably a little bit cautious to see him coming off,” he told DUTV.

Dylan Levitt leaved the field at Pittodrie with the Dundee United medical staff.
Dylan Levitt leaves the field at Pittodrie with the Dundee United medical staff.

“Thankfully the internal feedback is that it’s not as bad as first feared.

“Wednesday will probably come too soon for him.”

Courts also revealed that Adrián Spörle has returned to full training after missing the last six games due to injury.

Praise for squad

With his injury list clearing up, the United gaffer praised his players for their commitment to the club.

Tam Courts.
Tam Courts.

“We’ve got a really healthy squad actually,” he said. “People are putting their bodies on the line; they want to be available.

“At this stage of the season, they recognise the games come thick and fast and you need to put your body on the line and I’m really pleased at what I’ve got at my disposal.”

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Smith nurses European dream as Dundee United ace recalls Hearts’ Malta misfire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier