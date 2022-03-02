Dundee United boss Tam Courts urges players to take charge of their own destiny as he offers Tony Watt update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts urges players to take charge of their own destiny as he offers Tony Watt update

By Ewan Smith
March 2 2022, 10.32pm
Tam Courts has urged his players to get a grip on the top six
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has urged his players to take charge of their own destiny and claim a top six spot.

United suffered their first loss in seven games as a late Ryan Edwards own goal consigned the Tannadice side to a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

That dropped them down to sixth place with four games to go before the split.

And with Hearts due to visit United on Saturday, Courts urged his players to take get a grip on games.

“I’m not focusing on week to week league positions,” said Courts.

Tam Courts was frustrated as Livingston caused Dundee United problems on the flanks

“It’s about being in control of our destiny.

“When we go in front it’s a chance to control our own destiny and we’ve rejected those chances against Aberdeen and Livingston.

“It was similar to Saturday. In terms of our intentions it unfolded the way we wanted early on both times.

“We scored then it feels like we went too passive and protective over our lead.

“The opposition, with the form they’ve been in, put you under pressure and got on level terms.

“It’s then very difficult to get you of that state of mind.

“At this stage three points is really important. The league is compressed and you subconsciously want to protect.

“The reality is you need to put your foot on the opponents’ neck.”

Tam Courts offers Tony Watt injury update

Tam Courts hopes Tony Watt will be fit again soon

Meanwhile, Courts hopes to have striker Tony Watt fit for the league run-in.

Watt was forced off after 12 minutes of the Livingston loss and is a major doubt for the Hearts clash.

“Tony has come off with a muscular strain,” added Courts.

“But he hopes he’s caught it early and hopefully he’ll get back on the pitch soon.”

