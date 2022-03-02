Dundee United boss Tam Courts urges players to take charge of their own destiny as he offers Tony Watt update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has urged his players to take charge of their own destiny and claim a top six spot.

United suffered their first loss in seven games as a late Ryan Edwards own goal consigned the Tannadice side to a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

That dropped them down to sixth place with four games to go before the split.

And with Hearts due to visit United on Saturday, Courts urged his players to take get a grip on games.

“I’m not focusing on week to week league positions,” said Courts.

“It’s about being in control of our destiny.

“When we go in front it’s a chance to control our own destiny and we’ve rejected those chances against Aberdeen and Livingston.

“It was similar to Saturday. In terms of our intentions it unfolded the way we wanted early on both times.

“We scored then it feels like we went too passive and protective over our lead.

“The opposition, with the form they’ve been in, put you under pressure and got on level terms.

“It’s then very difficult to get you of that state of mind.

“At this stage three points is really important. The league is compressed and you subconsciously want to protect.

“The reality is you need to put your foot on the opponents’ neck.”

Tam Courts offers Tony Watt injury update

Meanwhile, Courts hopes to have striker Tony Watt fit for the league run-in.

Watt was forced off after 12 minutes of the Livingston loss and is a major doubt for the Hearts clash.

“Tony has come off with a muscular strain,” added Courts.

“But he hopes he’s caught it early and hopefully he’ll get back on the pitch soon.”