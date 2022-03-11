JIM SPENCE: Dundee United can dare to dream of Scottish Cup glory but Dundee have more than a century-plus curse to worry about

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Can the Scottish Cup return to Dundee this season for only the fourth time since it was first competed for in 1874?

It requires a leap of faith to believe that might happen but if it’s written in the stars then it’s fair to suggest that Tannadice is a more likely destination than Dens Park.

United have lost twice to Celtic and drawn once with them this season but apart from the 3-0 defeat at Tannadice when they were very lacklustre they’ve acquitted themselves well, only losing the game in January at Parkhead to a 90th minute goal.

Tam Courts’ team has everything to play for.

A top six league finish is still within their grasp and the performance last Saturday in the draw against Hearts, the third best side in Scotland, was firm evidence of the battling qualities inherent at Tannadice.

Supporters don’t score goals but with three sides of the stadium housing united fans on Monday night, loud vocal encouragement under the lights can play a huge part in roaring United towards a win which would leave them just one game away from a Hampden final.

The cup offers the best chance of silverware for all players outside of Celtic and Rangers, and it’s also an opportunity to cash in on substantial prize money which in these financially tough times isn’t to be sniffed at.

If United are returned to full strength they have the players to give Celtic a very competitive game.

The deck is historically stacked in favour of the side from the east end of Glasgow as United’s record of just 42 wins in all 242 competitive games against them shows.

But the cup is about daring to dream and United have the players to take a step closer to a Hampden final if they perform at the very top of their game.

Dundee Scottish Cup hex

Dundee haven’t lifted the trophy since their solitary success in 1910.

Back then it was rumoured that a hex was put upon the Dee ever winning the cup again after it was displayed in an undertaker’s window.

Frankly though, with their current dire form there’s little need for any supernatural intervention to scupper their hopes of silverware success this time around.

Contending with a Rangers side which was in superb form in a midweek demolition of Crvena looks to be a mountainous challenge for Mark McGhee’s side.

In truth, the greater quest for Dundee isn’t silverware.

It’s ensuring top league survival.

That’s where their main mental energies and commitments must lie in the coming weeks

Sunday’s meeting at Dens gives fans and players alike a rest from league travails, but with the visitors returning on Premiership business next weekend, a bad defeat ahead of that game would be psychologically bruising as the Dark Blues seek the points needed to automatically avoid the drop.

McGhee’s reign at Dens has had a troubled start between enforced banishment to the stands and now his covid absence.

The mental fortitude required of everyone at Dens is great.

These two games in a week against high-flying Rangers will test it to the limit.