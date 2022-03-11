JIM SPENCE: Dundee United can dare to dream of Scottish Cup glory but Dundee have more than a century-plus curse to worry about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United can dare to dream of Scottish Cup glory but Dundee have more than a century-plus curse to worry about

By Jim Spence
March 11 2022, 8.00pm
Can Dundee or Dundee United get their hands on the Scottish Cup this season?
Can Dundee or Dundee United get their hands on the Scottish Cup this season?

Can the Scottish Cup return to Dundee this season for only the fourth time since it was first competed for in 1874?

It requires a leap of faith to believe that might happen but if it’s written in the stars then it’s fair to suggest that Tannadice is a more likely destination than Dens Park.

United have lost twice to Celtic and drawn once with them this season but apart from the 3-0 defeat at Tannadice when they were very lacklustre they’ve acquitted themselves well, only losing the game in January at Parkhead to a 90th minute goal.

Tam Courts’ team has everything to play for.

A top six league finish is still within their grasp and the performance last Saturday in the draw against Hearts, the third best side in Scotland, was firm evidence of the battling qualities inherent at Tannadice.

Supporters don’t score goals but with three sides of the stadium housing united fans on Monday night, loud vocal encouragement under the lights can play a huge part in roaring United towards a win which would leave them just one game away from a Hampden final.

The cup offers the best chance of silverware for all players outside of Celtic and Rangers, and it’s also an opportunity to cash in on substantial prize money which in these financially tough times isn’t to be sniffed at.

If United are returned to full strength they have the players to give Celtic a very competitive game.

The deck is historically stacked in favour of the side from the east end of Glasgow as United’s record of just 42 wins in all 242 competitive games against them shows.

But the cup is about daring to dream and United have the players to take a step closer to a Hampden final if they perform at the very top of their game.

Dundee Scottish Cup hex

Dundee haven’t lifted the trophy since their solitary success in 1910.

Back then it was rumoured that a hex was put upon the Dee ever winning the cup again after it was displayed in an undertaker’s window.

Frankly though, with their current dire form there’s little need for any supernatural intervention to scupper their hopes of silverware success this time around.

Contending with a Rangers side which was in superb form in a midweek demolition of Crvena looks to be a mountainous challenge for Mark McGhee’s side.

In truth, the greater quest for Dundee isn’t silverware.

It’s ensuring top league survival.

A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time after losing to St Mirren.
A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time after losing to St Mirren.

That’s where their main mental energies and commitments must lie in the coming weeks

Sunday’s meeting at Dens gives fans and players alike a rest from league travails, but with the visitors returning on Premiership business next weekend, a bad defeat ahead of that game would be psychologically bruising as the Dark Blues seek the points needed to automatically avoid the drop.

McGhee’s reign at Dens has had a troubled start between enforced banishment to the stands and now his covid absence.

The mental fortitude required of everyone at Dens is great.

These two games in a week against high-flying Rangers will test it to the limit.

