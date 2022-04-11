Dundee United’s post-split Premiership fixtures in full as path to Europe is mapped out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will kick off their European push with the visit of Hearts after the post-split Premiership matches were announced on Monday.

United, who currently occupy fourth spot, will host the Jambos — destined to cruise to a third-place finish — on Sunday, April 24.

A quirk of the fixture list means that it will be the capital club’s third visit to Tannadice this term, compared to just one showdown at Tynecastle.

Another home game against Motherwell follows for Tam Courts’ charges — also a third trip to Tannadice the Steelmen — before a testing journey to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, May 8.

United’s only televised match during the run-in takes place on Wednesday, May 11 when Celtic visit Tayside for a 7.30 p.m. kick-off.

Depending on results up to that point, the Hoops could be eyeing a title party.

The Tangerines’ campaign concludes with a lengthy trip to Dingwall on Saturday, May 14 to face Ross County, who crept into the top six with a dramatic win at Aberdeen.

That game kicks off at 12.15 p.m..

SPFL company secretary and director of operations Calum Beattie said: “We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections.

“It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs all the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

United are participating in the top half of the Premiership after the split for the first time since 2015.

European qualification would end an exile from continental competition dating back to 2012.

Dundee United fixtures: In Full

Hearts (H), April 24

Motherwell (H), April 30

Rangers (A), May 8

Celtic (H), May 11

Ross County (A), May 14