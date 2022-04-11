Dundee United’s post-split Premiership fixtures in full as path to Europe is mapped out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United’s post-split Premiership fixtures in full as path to Europe is mapped out

By Alan Temple
April 11 2022, 4.31pm Updated: April 11 2022, 5.12pm
Dundee United fans are steeled for a thrilling run-in
Dundee United will kick off their European push with the visit of Hearts after the post-split Premiership matches were announced on Monday.

United, who currently occupy fourth spot, will host the Jambos — destined to cruise to a third-place finish — on Sunday, April 24.

A quirk of the fixture list means that it will be the capital club’s third visit to Tannadice this term, compared to just one showdown at Tynecastle.

Nicky Clark slots home a recent penalty against Hearts

Another home game against Motherwell follows for Tam Courts’ charges — also a third trip to Tannadice the Steelmen — before a testing journey to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, May 8.

United’s only televised match during the run-in takes place on Wednesday, May 11 when Celtic visit Tayside for a 7.30 p.m. kick-off.

Depending on results up to that point, the Hoops could be eyeing a title party.

The Tangerines’ campaign concludes with a lengthy trip to Dingwall on Saturday, May 14 to face Ross County, who crept into the top six with a dramatic win at Aberdeen.

That game kicks off at 12.15 p.m..

Ross County danger man Regan Charles-Cook

SPFL company secretary and director of operations Calum Beattie said: “We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections.

“It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs all the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

United are participating in the top half of the Premiership after the split for the first time since 2015.

European qualification would end an exile from continental competition dating back to 2012.

Dundee United fixtures: In Full

Hearts (H), April 24

Motherwell (H), April 30

Rangers (A), May 8

Celtic (H), May 11

Ross County (A), May 14

