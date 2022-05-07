Dundee United boss Tam Courts linked with English Championship move by top Italian journalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts linked with English Championship move by top Italian journalist

By Eric Nicolson
May 7 2022, 10.15am Updated: May 7 2022, 9.22pm
Dundee United manager Tam Courts.
Dundee United manager Tam Courts.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is catching the eye of English Championship clubs, a leading European journalist has claimed.

Fabrizio Romano, a source of numerous high profile transfer stories involving the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, today raised the prospect of the Tannadice boss heading south in the summer.

The Italian, who has 7.7 million followers on Twitter, has said that Courts taking United to the verge of Europa Conference League football hasn’t gone unnoticed.

And the fact that he has introduced and developed a number of academy youngsters while doing so is also making him a leading candidate for a switch to the English second tier.

He said: “Dundee United head coach Tam Courts, one to keep an eye on. Few English Championship clubs have been tracking Courts as a candidate for next season. Courts has played 15 academy players throughout the season and is on track to getting his club European football.”

Courts is only in his first season in charge at United.

Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers are already on the hunt for a new head coach, with other vacancies likely to come up.

If Courts did end up moving – still a very big if – Jack Ross would be the leading candidate to replace him.

JIM SPENCE: A tale of three managers on Tayside, as Dundee United, Dundee & St Johnstone weigh summer dugout options

