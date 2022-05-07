Dundee United boss Tam Courts linked with English Championship move by top Italian journalist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is catching the eye of English Championship clubs, a leading European journalist has claimed.

Fabrizio Romano, a source of numerous high profile transfer stories involving the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, today raised the prospect of the Tannadice boss heading south in the summer.

The Italian, who has 7.7 million followers on Twitter, has said that Courts taking United to the verge of Europa Conference League football hasn’t gone unnoticed.

And the fact that he has introduced and developed a number of academy youngsters while doing so is also making him a leading candidate for a switch to the English second tier.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts, one to keep an eye on. Few English Championship clubs have been tracking Courts as a candidate for next season. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #transfers Court has played 15 academy players throughout the season and is on track to getting his club European football. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2022

Courts is only in his first season in charge at United.

Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers are already on the hunt for a new head coach, with other vacancies likely to come up.

If Courts did end up moving – still a very big if – Jack Ross would be the leading candidate to replace him.