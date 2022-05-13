Dundee United set to raid Premiership rivals for new goalkeeping coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to name Motherwell’s Craig Hinchliffe as their new permanent goalkeeping coach.

Ryan Flood is filling the role on a temporary basis for United following Tony Caig’s shock departure earlier this year.

Flood is effectively on secondment from Southampton and will return to St. Mary’s at the end of the current campaign.

And Courier Sport can reveal that Hinchliffe will be the long-term successor to Caig, ending his five-year association with the Steelmen.

He will assume the role at the start of next season.

Hinchliffe, 49, is returning to the Tannadice coaching staff, having been part of Jackie McNamara’s backroom team.

The former Elgin City, Arbroath and St Mirren goalkeeper has also coached at Airdrie and York City.

In a twist, Hinchliffe’s final game on the Motherwell staff will be Saturday’s trip to face Celtic – as the Steelmen attempt to beat United to fourth place.