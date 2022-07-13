Mark Birighitti set to join Dundee United as Jack Ross delivers Dylan Levitt fitness update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Australia international goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

It is understood United have agreed a fee with Central Coast Mariners for the 31-year-old and the player is sold on the switch to Tannadice.

Barring any unforseen late hitches, and subject to a work permit, he will end United’s search for a successor to Benjamin Siegrist.

Birighitti has won A-League goalkeeper of the year in the last two campaigns and had a year to run on his deal with the Mariners.

Meanwhile, United boss Jack Ross is confident that the knock sustained by Dylan Levitt in Wednesday’s friendly against Port Vale is not serious.

The Wales international limped off following an ill-judged tackle by Tommy McDermott.

But Ross said: “Dylan is okay I think. It was an impact injury.

“I played with Darrell Clarke [Port Vale manager] so know him really well. He apologised for it because it wasn’t a great tackle.

“It was out of keeping with the rest of the game.

“Hopefully, it will settle down and he will be okay for Saturday but it’s a bit early to tell.

“You always want to avoid injuries, Dylan is a top player who is very important to us.

Room for improvement

McDermott also scored the only goal of the game in Marbella, with Declan Glass seeing a second-half header ruled out.

Ilmari Niskanen and Port Vale’s Funso Ojo also hit the woodwork.

Ross added: “We still have a bit to go in our performance today.

“We were short of our standards in some aspects but we have worked very hard physically in the last few days and it was a bit mix and match.

“It’s about getting ready for July 30 and we still have a few gears to go up.”