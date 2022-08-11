Guido van de Kamp joins Dundee United fan party in Alkmaar – and predicts Tangerines Euro triumph By Alan Temple August 11 2022, 5.12pm Updated: August 11 2022, 6.29pm 0 Dundee United hero Guido van de Kamp has donned his old team's colours in Alkmaar [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee United fan Lucas, 6, hailed a ‘legend’ for leading Amsterdam clean-up VIDEO: Inside the AFAS Stadion – where Dundee United hope to enjoy Euro glory night Pat Liney: Dundee fans react to death of ‘absolute gentleman’ and legendary league-winning goalie AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE