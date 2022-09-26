East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound Stevie Crawford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound Stevie Crawford

By Scott Lorimer
September 26 2022, 7.30am Updated: September 26 2022, 12.05pm
East Fife winger Jack Healy
East Fife winger Jack Healy

As Stevie Crawford departs East Fife for Dundee United, one player has spoken of his gratitude to the former Scotland striker.

Jack Healy came through the ranks with the Bayview side before making his first-team debut in 2019.

The abandonment of the 20/21 season due to Covid saw the 20-year-old’s loan to St Andrews United cut short.

Last season, he enjoyed a successful spell at East Stirlingshire, where he earned rave reviews, leading to his recall in January.

Just a month later, the Fife-native was rewarded with a pro contract by boss Crawford, something he will always be thankful for.

He said: “Stevie Crawford gave me my first professional contract so I can only thank him for what he has done for me.

“He’s moving on to Dundee United which is a great opportunity for him and I can only wish him all the best.

“Greig and Paul are in charge right now and all the boys are right behind them.”

Healy on the goal trail

The young winger continued his fine start to the season on Saturday.

Healy was on the scoresheet against Arbroath, netting his side’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat.

The strike was his second in four days, taking his tally for the season to three.

While delighted to bag another goal, the youngster says his main focus is on helping The Fifers attempt to regain their place in League One.

“It’s all about trying to help the team and pick up points and wins,” Healy said.

“Obviously we are out of the cup but we move on to the Stirling Albion game on Saturday and try to get more points because our league is so tight.

“If you don’t get the points, you can quickly find yourself down the bottom.”

Despite some suggestions that his goal came off an Arbroath defender (with caretaker boss Greig McDonald pulling his leg post-match), Healy insists it should go down as his effort.

“For the goal, there was no deflection. I gave the keeper the eyes and it went straight in so you are not taking that one off me,” he joked.

