East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound Stevie Crawford

As Stevie Crawford departs East Fife for Dundee United, one player has spoken of his gratitude to the former Scotland striker.

Jack Healy came through the ranks with the Bayview side before making his first-team debut in 2019.

The abandonment of the 20/21 season due to Covid saw the 20-year-old’s loan to St Andrews United cut short.

Last season, he enjoyed a successful spell at East Stirlingshire, where he earned rave reviews, leading to his recall in January.

Just a month later, the Fife-native was rewarded with a pro contract by boss Crawford, something he will always be thankful for.

Delighted to get this done ✍️ https://t.co/1cguo8vfbN — Jack Healy (@JackHealyxx) February 2, 2022

He said: “Stevie Crawford gave me my first professional contract so I can only thank him for what he has done for me.

“He’s moving on to Dundee United which is a great opportunity for him and I can only wish him all the best.

“Greig and Paul are in charge right now and all the boys are right behind them.”

Healy on the goal trail

The young winger continued his fine start to the season on Saturday.

Healy was on the scoresheet against Arbroath, netting his side’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat.

The strike was his second in four days, taking his tally for the season to three.

Jack Healy waltzing through the Stranraer defence to nick a vital point on the road! 🟡⚫️#cinchL2 | @EastFifeFC pic.twitter.com/JGVvenEgU7 — SPFL (@spfl) August 29, 2022

While delighted to bag another goal, the youngster says his main focus is on helping The Fifers attempt to regain their place in League One.

“It’s all about trying to help the team and pick up points and wins,” Healy said.

“Obviously we are out of the cup but we move on to the Stirling Albion game on Saturday and try to get more points because our league is so tight.

“If you don’t get the points, you can quickly find yourself down the bottom.”

Despite some suggestions that his goal came off an Arbroath defender (with caretaker boss Greig McDonald pulling his leg post-match), Healy insists it should go down as his effort.

“For the goal, there was no deflection. I gave the keeper the eyes and it went straight in so you are not taking that one off me,” he joked.