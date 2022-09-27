LEE WILKIE: Pressure now on new Dundee United boss Liam Fox – what is the first thing he needs to fix?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Pressure now on new Dundee United boss Liam Fox – what is the first thing he needs to fix?

By Lee Wilkie
September 27 2022, 11.45am Updated: September 27 2022, 2.14pm
New Dundee United head coach Liam Fox
New Dundee United head coach Liam Fox

I’m not surprised – in fact, I’m pleased – Dundee United have gone with another young Scottish manager in Liam Fox.

I think everyone knew it was going to happen.

Being in post already as interim and seeing the players react positively, putting in decent performances, were a huge plus for him in terms of convincing Tony Asghar and the board.

Fan reaction has been mixed at best, I would say.

Many are underwhelmed – they want an experienced man, a bigger name maybe.

Liam Fox has shown he is capable of the manager's job at Tannadice.
Liam Fox chats to Dylan Levitt.

That is easier said than done and sometimes a club needs to take a gamble. It worked with Tam Courts.

Pressure

Now, though, comes the real pressure for Fox.

I think expectations are different for him rather than a new man coming in.

He won’t get the same amount of leeway from the stands because he’s been in the job for a few weeks now anyway.

St Johnstone at home is a game Dundee United fans will expect to win.

Big issue to fix

I’ve been banging on about it for years – the balance in that midfield just isn’t right.

Creating chances and scoring goals was a real problem last season but it wasn’t like United had poor strikers.

United face St Johnstone this weekend at Tannadice.

Now they’ve improved the frontline but there is still an issue.

It will be interesting to see if Fox changes the set-up of the team over the next couple of games to try to sort out the middle of the park.

Ramp up

Because United need to get their first three points on the board sharpish.

The pressure will ramp up if they don’t get that victory over the next few games.

But the United players have shown this season they can put a serious performance together in beating AZ at home.

Now Fox has to find that again – if he doesn’t, pressure will be on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Time to take the plunge: Fotheringham
Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Fotheringham named manager of English Championship side
0
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle
Why Liam Fox phoned Jack Ross after landing Dundee United job
0
Callum Davidson worked with Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline.
Dundee United manager Liam Fox has made a wise choice appointing Stevie Crawford, says…
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
1
Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a match of enormous importance.
PODCAST: The big Dundee United v St Johnstone preview as Nicky Clark and Glenn…
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0
New Dundee United assistant Stevie Crawford.
Stevie Crawford outlines ‘first challenge’ as new Dundee United No.2
0
Proud moment: Meekison makes his U21s bow
EXCLUSIVE: Archie Meekison sets out Dundee United stall after Scotland U21 debut
0
East Fife winger Jack Healy
East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound…
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks