Liam Fox hammers home message – Dundee United never give up

Liam Fox has hammered home the message to his players that Dundee United never give up.

The Tannadice head coach has been putting his squad through their paces in preparation for the return to Premiership action at Livingston on Saturday with the Tangerines currently rock bottom of the league.

However, Fox hopes gruelling triple training sessions as well as reinforcing the club ethos will pay immediate dividends and United can begin to pull away from the danger zone.

“Last week we got a lot of sessions out on the training pitch and it will be the same again this week,” he said.

“Does that guarantee we will win every single game? Absolutely not.

“But it gives me time with the players to make sure they are clear in what I want them to do.

“Hopefully, we will see the fruits of that when the league campaign starts again.

“Most supporters want a team that consistently wins so that is first and foremost.

“I also want a team on the pitch who can pass the ball, can play in tight areas and are prepared to run and compete for every ball until that final whistle.

“We are constantly hammering that home to the players – that we never give up. We keep going and look to win games. That is the main ethos of it.”

Fox added: “Over a period of time, I would like the team to evolve and play a certain way.

“That doesn’t happen overnight or over two weeks but if I can start to implement one or two things just now then I am pretty sure it will help us over the course of the season.”

Tidying up in both boxes

United have had some notable wins under Fox, including 4-0 victories against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

However, the head coach knows his team requires a run of results to get them out of the precarious position they find themselves in.

Fox admitted: “We need to improve our levels of consistency.

“We have had times when we have been good and other moments where we have been poor.

“We want and need to show more consistency.

“Football is also decided in both boxes. We need to tidy up in both boxes.

“It is not rocket-science. I am not reinventing the wheel here. I just want the players to be clear on what to expect.”

Not Newman’s time yet

Fox played young keeper Jack Newman between the posts in last week’s friendly with Swansea City.

However, he admitted he will turn to one of the senior goalies at the club for the Livingston game with Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson battling to win the nod.

Fox stated: “I have said all along we have two number one goalkeepers and it is up to them to fight it out.

“By the time the Livingston game comes along, we will see who gets the jersey.

“They both have pedigrees and are good goalkeepers. I think both have still to hit the heights they would have hoped at Dundee United.

“They are two great guys who work really hard in training every day and help assist each other.

“Long may that continue but I will have to pick one of them for the Livingston game.

“That is my job and it is up to them to fight to get the nod.”