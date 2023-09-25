LEE WILKIE: Bad timing for Dundee United if Louis Moult is ruled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Bad timing for Dundee United if Louis Moult is ruled out

The Tangerines won 1-0 at Inverness despite being down to 10 men but saw goalscorer Moult limp off.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult after suffering a groin injury in Inverness
Louis Moult went off in the first half at Inverness. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

What a moment for Chris Mochrie on Saturday!

Who doesn’t love a last-minute winner?

Despite being down to 10 men for a fair chunk of that game at Inverness, I do think victory was well-deserved by Dundee United.

And what a huge win it could be as well.

Those types of victory don’t just give you three points – they are a massive boost to the whole team.

A boost that can kick you on in the weeks to come.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration in Inverness
Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration after hitting United’s winner. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Adding to that is the belief built by winning a game with 10 men.

Jordan Tillson saw red and United had to fight for the rest of the contest.

And they got their rewards for their efforts with the late winner also sending them top of the table.

Louis Moult

The downside to that big upside, however, was the injury suffered by Louis Moult.

That’s been the worry all season – if he picks something up, how will United cope?

Louis Moult celebrates Dundee United's win over Airdrieonians
Moult has been key for United this season. Image: SNS

If it does rule him out, we’re about to find out pretty quickly.

Tony Watt is still to prove he can be a major player for the Tangerines this season.

He should be but still has to prove it. This could be his chance.

But missing your No 1 goalgetter for big Championship games against Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers would be a major blow.

Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one.

