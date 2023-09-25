LEE WILKIE: Bad timing for Dundee United if Louis Moult is ruled out

What a moment for Chris Mochrie on Saturday!

Who doesn’t love a last-minute winner?

Despite being down to 10 men for a fair chunk of that game at Inverness, I do think victory was well-deserved by Dundee United.

And what a huge win it could be as well.

Those types of victory don’t just give you three points – they are a massive boost to the whole team.

A boost that can kick you on in the weeks to come.

Adding to that is the belief built by winning a game with 10 men.

Jordan Tillson saw red and United had to fight for the rest of the contest.

And they got their rewards for their efforts with the late winner also sending them top of the table.

Louis Moult

The downside to that big upside, however, was the injury suffered by Louis Moult.

That’s been the worry all season – if he picks something up, how will United cope?

If it does rule him out, we’re about to find out pretty quickly.

Tony Watt is still to prove he can be a major player for the Tangerines this season.

He should be but still has to prove it. This could be his chance.

But missing your No 1 goalgetter for big Championship games against Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers would be a major blow.

Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one.