Major boost for Raith Rovers as Lewis Vaughan signs on until 2024

Lewis Vaughan has been rewarded for his return to full fitness and form with an extended contract which will keep him at Raith Rovers until the summer of 2024.

Vaughan, 25, has notched three goals in his last three outings, including a double in the recent 5-1 demolition of Fife rivals Dunfermline and a super free-kick against Premiership outfit Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

POST – MATCH INTERVIEW | 🎙️ 🎥 @RaithTV talked to Regan Hendry, Lewis Vaughan and Kyle Benedictus after the 5-1 win against Dunfermline Athletichttps://t.co/oQkEAD1nCH pic.twitter.com/9YlYqQZzVP — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) March 30, 2021

It total, the gutsy forward has made 11 appearances this season and looks back to his best after battling back from another devastating injury set-back in September 2019; suffering cruciate knee ligament damage for the third time in his career during a clash against Forfar.

And Rovers manager John McGlynn has hailed the ‘tremendous loyalty’ both parties have shown each other during a tumultuous journey for Vaughan.

Vaughan made his debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old and despite the trio of horrendous set-backs he has endured, still boasts 54 goals in 165 appearances for Raith.

McGlynn told Raith’s official website: “Both the club and Lewis have shown tremendous loyalty to each other; the club for backing Lewis and getting him through his injuries and Lewis for returning that loyalty by committing to the club for the next three years.

“It’s great news for everyone connected to RRFC [Raith Rovers], and will hopefully help us all in our push to the end of the season and beyond.”

In a recent interview, Vaughan said: “There were times when I feared I wouldn’t get back. It has been a long, dark road at times but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

“Everyone has helped me through it, my friends, girlfriend and family. And the club has been amazing with me. I have to thank everyone for getting me through it.”