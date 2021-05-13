John McGlynn rues offside blunder as Raith Rovers boss insists Charlie Adam’s ‘magic wand’ was the difference in Dundee defeat

John McGlynn admits the ‘very frustrating’ decision to disallow Reghan Tumilty’s goal against Dundee knocked the wind out of Raith Rovers’ sails on their way to a 3-0 defeat.

Tumilty thought he had restored parity on the brink of half-time when he converted a Lewis Vaughan delivery, only for assistant referee Alan Mulvanny to flag for offside.

It was the wrong call — by a distance.

The Dee took full advantage of that reprieve after the break and are now overwhelming favourites to finish the job in Tayside and reach the Premiership playoff final.

“The big talking point is the goal we scored and didn’t get. It was a perfectly good goal and wasn’t offside,” said McGlynn. “I don’t think there was much in the first half and to come in at 1-1 would have been a better situation.

“I listened to Michael Stewart on the BBC and they’re questioning how the official can give that decision. It’s very frustrating because it makes a big difference.

“Was there any point speaking to them [officials]? It’s on BBC and everyone can see it so it’s a talking point. It knocked the stuffing out of us a little bit.”

While the officials undoubtedly played a part in the outcome, McGlynn attributes the result far more to the ‘wand’ of a left foot possessed by Charlie Adam.

'Inch-perfect from Charlie Adam again!' 👏 It was Adam to McGhee once more as Dundee double their lead 👇 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 12, 2021

The former Scotland, Liverpool and Rangers star produced two stunning assists for Jordan McGhee either side of the break, before Osman Sow made it 3-0 late on.

And McGlynn had no qualms about lauding the ability of one of the most technically gifted players currently plying his trade in Scotland.

“Overall the difference was Adam and the balls he played were magnificent,” said the Raith boss. “Charlie Adam has got the magic wand.”

McGlynn, however, is not ready to throw in the towel ahead of the second leg at Dens Park on Saturday.

“It’s a sore one but we have to take it on the chin — teams have come back from 3-0 down in individual games before, let alone over two legs,” added McGlynn. “It’s a big ask but if we don’t have a go then we’re beaten. We’ve got a mountain to climb but what can we do? We might as well have a go.”