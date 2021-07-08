Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

‘Oh ya dancer!’ Fans react on social media as Raith Rovers unveil candy stripe away kit

By Alan Temple
July 8 2021, 11.03am
© Supplied by Raith Rovers FCRaith away kit
Raith away kit

Raith Rovers supporters have had their say on Twitter after the Stark’s Park club unveiled their bold away kit for the upcoming campaign.

The red-and-white candy stripe design will get its first outing when the Fifers kick off their season against Cowdenbeath on Saturday afternoon.

The kit, manufactured by Joma, was modelled by Rovers marksman Lewis Vaughan.

© Supplied by Raith Rovers FC
Striking: Vaughan

The launch was accompanied by the tagline ‘every Raith Rovers kit tells its own story…and some of the best stories happen away from home.’

And fans were quick to have their say on the design.

As well as several snaps of the new colours, Rovers released a video which included new signings James Keatings and Dario Zanatta sporting away shirts of the past.

 

However, the response was far from universally positive.

Dundee-based games developer Tag Games continue their front-of-shirt sponsorship for the fourth season.

Dave McKay in line for first Raith Rovers appearance in 16 months as John McGlynn gives Ross Matthews update

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier