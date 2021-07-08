‘Oh ya dancer!’ Fans react on social media as Raith Rovers unveil candy stripe away kit

Raith Rovers supporters have had their say on Twitter after the Stark’s Park club unveiled their bold away kit for the upcoming campaign.

The red-and-white candy stripe design will get its first outing when the Fifers kick off their season against Cowdenbeath on Saturday afternoon.

The kit, manufactured by Joma, was modelled by Rovers marksman Lewis Vaughan.

The launch was accompanied by the tagline ‘every Raith Rovers kit tells its own story…and some of the best stories happen away from home.’

And fans were quick to have their say on the design.

Oh ya dancer.. 😍🥰 not sure if its cause its wee @lewiis7 modeling it but thats a beauty. Its a yes from the LVSC 💙 — Marty G (@bigain84) July 8, 2021

As well as several snaps of the new colours, Rovers released a video which included new signings James Keatings and Dario Zanatta sporting away shirts of the past.

However, the response was far from universally positive.

Looks like it's been washed at 60 degrees and the colour's ran 😳 https://t.co/DN4HC0pXu8 — The Ferret’s awa’. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ferretto) July 8, 2021

Dundee-based games developer Tag Games continue their front-of-shirt sponsorship for the fourth season.