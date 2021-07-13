Kilmarnock hit with SPFL charge as Raith Rovers suspension comes back to haunt Dan Armstrong

Kilmarnock have been hit with an SPFL charge after fielding Dan Armstrong in the Premier Sports Cup — despite the former Raith Rovers star being suspended.

Armstrong entered the fray as a 72nd-minute substitute on Saturday as Killie defeated East Kilbride 2-0 at K-Park, making his competitive debut following a summer switch from Stark’s Park.

However, it has emerged that the gifted winger was subject to a one-match Scottish FA ban, having been cautioned twice for Rovers — against East Fife and Cowdenbeath — in last season’s competition.

© SNS Group

As a consequence, Kilmarnock have been charged with breaching SPFL Rules and Regulations and the SPFL has arranged a disciplinary hearing for this Thursday (July 15).

A statement from the Ayrshire outfit read: “The club would like to apologise to our supporters, East Kilbride and to the footballing authorities for this inadvertent breach of the rules.”

Tommy Wright’s men travel to face Clyde in their second Group G fixture on Saturday.