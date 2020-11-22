St Johnstone star Ali McCann won’t be fazed by big clubs like Celtic taking notice of his meteoric rise.

The grounded Perth midfielder started Northern Ireland’s last two Nations League group games and was widely praised for his performances in both.

The 20-year-old, who was back in the Saints team for the 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday, is sure to be the subject of transfer speculation in the next few months.

And Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay was at McDiarmid Park to watch McCann in action, the second time he has run the rule over him in recent weeks.

“If there’s any speculation I don’t take notice of it,” said the McDiarmid Park academy product.

“I just keep my head down and keep doing what I’m doing in the best way I can. Hopefully that will mean I keep producing good performances.

“You’ve got to be ambitious. You want to do as well as possible and go as high in the game as you can in your career.

“But you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. I just want to make sure I’m doing my best for St Johnstone.”