EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone star Ali McCann scouted by Celtic at Motherwell clash

St Johnstone star Ali McCann was scouted by Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay at McDiarmid Park this afternoon.

The former Hoops and Scotland left-back – now a talent spotter for the Scottish champions – was in the stands as Saints drew 1-1 with Motherwell.

It’s understood he was in Perth to run the rule over the 20-year-old who shone for Northern Ireland in their recent Nations League double header against Austria and Romania.

McCann made his St Johnstone debut in January 2018 and was sent out on loan to Stranraer just over a year later.

The Edinburgh-born midfielder – under contract until 2023 – made 13 appearances in League One for the Blues before establishing himself at McDiarmid Park under Tommy Wright last season.

His impressive performances saw him nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award and his progress has continued under Callum Davidson.

This week Saints hero Murray Davidson hailed McCann’s remarkable rise.

He said: “If somebody had told me 18 months ago when Ali was on loan at Stranraer he’d come back here and do as well as he has, I’d have had my doubts.

“You could always see he had potential but it was when he returned from that loan that you could see a difference in him.

“He was bigger, stronger and more comfortable on the ball. Since he’s come into our first team he’s continued to get even better.

“The boys were speaking on the group chat the other night when he was playing and we’re all delighted for him.

“He should be really proud of himself because it’s a massive achievement.”