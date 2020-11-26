St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson reacts to being named club’s fourth greatest player of all time

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits the club is in his DNA.

So he’s thrilled to feature in Hagiography: The Great Saints, which was launched on Thursday at McDiarmid Park.

Davidson, who began and finished his playing career with the Perth club before lifting the 2014 Scottish Cup as assistant to Tommy Wright, features at number four.

Willie Ormond era striker John Connolly tops the list compiled by historians Alastair Blair and Brian Doyle, ahead of USSR international Sergei Baltacha and prolific forward Henry Hall.

© SNS

“It’s quite an honour to be mentioned in that sort of company and especially when you consider around 1600 players have pulled on a St Johnstone jersey down the years,” said Davidson (44).

The one-time left-back, who was capped 19 times for Scotland after leaving for Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Preston North End, made 100 appearances for Saints.

The £1.75 million paid by Ewood Park manager Roy Hodgson in 1998 remains a record fee for the Perth club.

© SNS

“As St Johnstone manager now, that is one record that I wouldn’t mind seeing broken,” he laughed.

Cup-winning Northern Irishman Wright edges out Willie Ormond as the club’s number one manager in the 60-strong list of all-time Saints personalities.

Hagiography: The Great Saints is available online from St Johnstone priced £25, with profits going to Saints in the Community.