PODCAST: St Johnstone’s big Celtic Park chance, Micky Mellon’s selection dilemma and Dundee’s must-win game

St Johnstone are on the crest of a wave going into their clash with Celtic, while the Hoops are in meltdown.

Would it even be a shock if the in-form Perth men win at Parkhead this weekend?

In the latest Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson discuss Saints’ chances and the return to form of Michael O’Halloran.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon faces arguably his most intriguing team selection of the season at Livingston and Dundee have a clash with Arbroath coming up that is the definition of ‘must win’.

And could Steven Caulker force his way into Steve Clarke’s Scotland plans?

