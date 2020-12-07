St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson not content to stop at 11 unbeaten

St Johnstone’s historic unbeaten run will be quickly forgotten if the Perth side don’t beat Livingston on Saturday, manager Callum Davidson has admitted.

The run of 11 games without defeat is a record for Saints as a top-flight club.

And to reach that milestone by securing a deserved draw at Celtic Park makes the achievement all the more impressive.

However, with a home league clash against Livingston coming up next, followed by a Betfred Cup quarter-final at Dunfermline, Davidson is determined that the streak won’t be coming an end anytime soon.

“The fact that it is a new record shows you how hard it is to go unbeaten for that length of time,” said the Perth boss.

“It’s a credit to the players and how they’ve responded after the start to the season.

“Records are there to be broken.

“I won’t be happy unless we win on Saturday. What’s important is keeping the momentum going and climbing the league.”

Davidson didn’t take any risks with captain Jason Kerr on Sunday, choosing to list him as a substitute after his recovery from a back injury.

The skipper will be in contention for a start against Livi, as will Craig Conway. Decisions will be made on Murray Davidson, Michael O’Halloran and Callum Booth later in the week.

“Jason should be fine,” Davidson reported. “We’ve got a lot of games coming up in the next few weeks.

“Shaun (Rooney) played very well again. It will be tough now for Jason. That’s Shaun played three very good games – against three good teams. He’s getting better and better.

“Mikey has a badly bruised hip. We’ll see how it settles down.

“We’re expecting Craig back in training later this week. Murray is still a case of ‘wait and see’.

“Callum Booth has a tight thigh. He’s probably 50/50 for the weekend.”