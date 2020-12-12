St Johnstone’s unbeaten run is over after Perth side lose 2-1 to Livingston

St Johnstone’s long unbeaten run has come to an end.

Two soft second half goals saw Callum Davidson’s side fall to defeat against Livingston, with Chris Kane’s second strike in six days counting for nothing.

The first half was a pretty grim affair in terms of opportunities, good ones or even half-chances.

A Kane glancing header from a David Wotherspoon inswinging corner that came back off the crossbar was all that either side could come up with.

That all changed soon into the second half, though.

Livingston took the lead on 48 minutes.

Kane was harshly penalised for trying to protect the ball in the middle of the park and John Beaton awarded a free-kick against him.

From that set-piece the Saints defenders didn’t pick up Jon Guthrie, who guided his header past Zander Clark.

The Perth side were only behind for six minutes, however.

Wotherspoon delivered a cross to the near post from the right and Kane finished off from close range.

Just as Saints were starting to take a real grip of the game they conceded a poor goal to fall 2-1 behind.

A simple Josh Mullin ball over the top was all that was needed to put Scott Robinson through and he gave Clark no chance.

Despite several substitutions the home team couldn’t carve out a decent chance to equalise for a second time.