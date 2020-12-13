St Johnstone defender Danny McNamara ready to play his part at last in Betfred Cup run

Danny McNamara has reached his first cup quarter-final without kicking a ball.

But that doesn’t mean the St Johnstone full-back hasn’t been fully invested in the Perth side’s run to the Betfred Cup last eight.

McNamara didn’t feature in any of Saints’ group games because he was on Republic of Ireland international duty.

And injury kept him out of the first knock-out round at Motherwell.

The on-loan Millwall defender can’t wait to at last play a part in the competition at East End Park tomorrow night, rather than watching his team-mates on his smart phone or from the stand.

“I made sure I was watching the games when I was away,” said McNamara.

“Most of them were at night when I had a lot of free time.

“For our last group game (Peterhead) I had it on my phone as we were getting a flight over to Ireland.

“I was connecting to the plane’s wi-fi. We were with British Airways. It was class.”

McNamara added: “For me personally this is a big deal. I’ve never been involved at this stage of a cup competition.

“It’s a massive incentive to get to a semi-final and play at Hampden Park. That would be a great experience.

“Dunfermline will be decent and it’s a one-off game but if you can’t be up for a game like this you never will be.”