Betfred Cup dates: St Johnstone v Hibs at Hampden on Saturday, January 23

St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs will take place at Hampden Park on Saturday, January 23, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The Livingston v St Mirren last-four tie will also be played at the national stadium.

It has been scheduled for the following day, with a 4pm kick-off.

Both matches are live on Premier Sports.

The final is on Sunday, February 28.