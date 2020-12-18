Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Betfred Cup dates: St Johnstone v Hibs at Hampden on Saturday, January 23

by Eric Nicolson
© SNS GroupLiam Craig and Callum Booth celebrate getting to the semi-final.
Liam Craig and Callum Booth celebrate getting to the semi-final.

St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs will take place at Hampden Park on Saturday, January 23, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The Livingston v St Mirren last-four tie will also be played at the national stadium.

It has been scheduled for the following day, with a 4pm kick-off.

Both matches are live on Premier Sports.

The final is on Sunday, February 28.

 

