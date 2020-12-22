St Johnstone have a young back five and will learn from their mistakes, says Callum Davidson ahead of Rangers test

St Johnstone have the youngest captain in the Premiership and the youngest backline.

And, according to manager Callum Davidson, both of those facts need to be remembered when game-defining errors of judgment like those in Paisley at the weekend are put under the microscope.

Jason Kerr’s reckless challenge on Ilkay Durmus, and the timing of it, turned out to be pivotal against St Mirren.

And the loss of three cross-ball goals was the second key plot thread of the 3-2 defeat.

Davidson will expect his skipper to learn his lesson when he returns from suspension and he is equally confident that the defensive lapses which have cost Saints points in their last two league games can also be solved.

“It was a little bit strange from Jason,” said the Perth boss. “He doesn’t normally make that type of tackle.

“I think he gives the referee an opportunity. I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“By the letter of the laws nowadays, he’s gone in at pace and he’s gone slightly off the ground. He’s actually dragged his back leg to get off the ground which makes it look worse.

“He just slid in and tried to get the ball but those tackles are there to give the referee a decision.

“The most annoying thing for me is that we just scored and 20 seconds later we are down to 10 men.

“That is the biggest disappointment of the whole thing. We have managed to take the lead through a great goal from Scott Tanser then we are reduced to 10 right on half-time.”



On the more general inexperience point – the average age of his defesnice regulars is 23 – Davidson said: “We have made a few mistakes that have cost us points.

“We are a young back five. These things are going to happen.

“I think we performed really well all season. It is just wee things where we can get better and I think we can.

“They can probably be easily fixed so we’ll be working hard to do that.”

Kerr’s suspension, the accumulation of December fixtures and the calibre of their opposition are all obstacles to be overcome by Saints if they are to be the first side to defeat Rangers in the Premiership on Wednesday evening.

“You are hoping for a bit of luck along the way regarding knocks and injuries,” said Davidson. “It is an important time with big games coming up.

“The Rangers match is obviously going to be the tough one and then there are three more after that where we will look to pick up points.”

The recent Parkhead draw for Saints is a reason to be optimistic. Rangers and Celtic may be separated by 16 points but Davidson believes that the job description when you face the two Glasgow giants is all but indistinguishable.

“They are both exactly the same,” he said. “They are just as good as each other.

“We are very quick to jump on Celtic at the moment only because Rangers are playing so well.

“Both are top teams and both have top quality players.

“We need to be focused for 90 minutes – try and frustrate them. We need to make sure it is difficult for them to break us down. And when you get chances against the big teams it is so important that you take them.”

The defeat to Rangers at Ibrox early in the season was a template of what to do and what not to do.

“We played quite well that night but conceded at the wrong times,” Davidson recalled. “A free-kick and then a goal in the 44th minute.

“We had actually limited Rangers to only a few chances.

“We need to do that again and press them in good areas. We can’t just sit in a defend for a whole game.”

They’ve got quality on both sides.

Borna Barasic was Rangers’ star turn in August and his performance levels haven’t dipped since. But James Tavernier is the full-back already being talked about as the player-of-the-year favourite.

“They’ve got quality on both sides,” said Davidson.

“Barisic has got an unbelievable left foot and puts superb boxes into the box.

“With Tavernier, you just need to look at his record. It’s been phenomenal – assists and goals.

“His numbers are great. When I was playing, full-backs had to defend!

“I think it’s brilliant that you see full-backs contribute in attack like we see in the game today.

“Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool are two of the best and Tavernier’s delivery into the box is up there. It’s phenomenal.

“They’re two big threats but there are plenty of others – the likes of Kent, Morelos and a few more.

“They’re very well organised and they all know what they’ve got to do. It’s the same when the substitutes come on.”

Discipline around the box will be one of Davidson’s main pre-match messages to his players.

“We gave away a really soft free-kick at Ibrox which allowed Barisic to stick one in the top corner,” he said.

“Tavernier’s free-kick goal was unbelievable against United.



“It’s really important we don’t give them that sort of opportunity. We need to stay on our feet and make them get past us rather than giving them free-kicks.”

Davidson has been denied the pace and dynamism of Michael O’Halloran since the forward was injured against Celtic. There is a chance he could return against his old club.

“We will need to wait and see how he is,” the McDiarmid manager reported. “Hopefully we can get him out on the training pitch and we’ll see where he is for Wednesday.

“His performances had been at a high level and it was unfortunate that he got the injury.

“With Craig (Conway) being out the team with his broken nose, it was a great time for Michael to try and cement his place in the team.

“Unfortunately that is part and parcel of the game and there’s nothing we can do about it. Hopefully he will be back soon.

“I have a few knocks and bruises from Saturday’s game. I think the players put an unbelievable shift in. It’s hard when you go down to 10 men for that length of period.”

