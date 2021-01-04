St Johnstone confirm loan signing of Millwall right-back James Brown

St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Millwall right-back James Brown.

The young defender will replace Danny McNamara who has returned to the London club after playing his last game for Saints at the weekend.

The Perth side on their website: “St. Johnstone FC is delighted to announce the loan signing of Millwall’s James Brown until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

“The Dover-born defender arrives at McDiarmid Park following the recall of Millwall team-mate Danny McNamara to The Den after a successful loan spell in Perth.

“Brown has made first team appearances for The Lions and has also had loan spells previously with Carlisle United, Livingston and Lincoln City.”