Scott Tanser: St Johnstone defender keeping an open mind after Perth club move to extend his contract

As speculation grows that he could be returning to England in the summer, Scott Tanser has confirmed that St Johnstone have made their first move to extend his stay in Scotland.

The left-back, out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with Sunderland and Burnley, while home town team Blackpool have also sent a scout to recent Saints games, Courier Sport can reveal.

But Tanser, who is set to return to the Saints starting line-up against Dundee United, is keeping an open mind on where he will be playing his football next year.

“There has been an offer (from Saints) but there is nothing to say at this point,” he said.

“If there is interest (from elsewhere), it’s a reward for the performances I’ve been putting in. But other than that it’s just speculation.

“I’ve not heard anything.

“I’m happy in Scotland and I’ve not even thought about moving. I’m just thinking about playing.

“I’ve been thinking about giving 100 per cent every game and there is no reason for me to stop doing that.

“I never think about being out of contract. If you think too much it’s going to play on your mind. You need your full focus on your game.”