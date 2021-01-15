Callum Davidson is confident striker Guy Melamed can bag the goals needed to lift St Johnstone up the table.

The Israeli centre netted in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with local rivals Dundee United.

It was just his second start since an October switch from Maccabi Netanya.

But Melamed is set to lead the line again against St Mirren tomorrow, with skipper Jason Kerr and winger Michael O’Halloran returning to the Perth squad.

James Brown, their recent loan signing from Millwall, is rated “touch and go.”

“We have always said that it was proving difficult to get Guy exposure to Scottish football and up to speed,” said Davidson.

“Some people probably thought it was an excuse. But he has managed to grasp what is required. He is desperate to succeed.

“In addition to getting his goal, he was physically strong against United and didn’t give their defenders free headers.

“You also saw his quality with the touch which set up David Wotherspoon for Chris Kane’s header.

“He finds space in the box and that’s why we signed him. We train at a high tempo and that has helped Guy adapt.

Competition for places at St Johnstone

“If he can build on his performance against United we will see the best of him.

“Chris Kane was excellent again as well. There is competition there.

“I’m leaving players out that possibly didn’t deserve it. But that’s the nature of the game.”

Davidson called off yesterday’s training session as central Scotland was engulfed by snow.

“We cancelled training because of the road conditions.

“After all the overnight snow, it was pretty treacherous and we didn’t want players travelling.

“Players’ safety had to get priority, especially with them travelling individually just now because of the virus regulations.

“On the plus side we played on Tuesday night so it would have been a recovery session.”

Davidson had to settle for a third successive draw in the derby clash with United.

But the Perth manager admitted they just had to take Lawrence Shankland’s extraordinary 53-yard equaliser on the chin.

And he absolved keeper Zander Clark of any blame.

“The United game was frustrating but there was a lot to be positive about,” Davidson stressed.

“We responded brilliantly to losing the opening goal and got two great goals to lead at half-time.

‘There’s no blame attached to Zander Clark’

“Then we recovered well from Shankland’s wonder strike.

“We deserved three points but sometimes when you get done by a goal like that you just have to take your hat off to the scorer.

“Zander nearly got it and there’s no blame attached to him.

“We’ve told him he just has to brush himself down and get on with it. He wasn’t at fault.”

Midfielder Ali McCann filled in at right wing-back against United.

And Davidson had no doubt the Northern Ireland youngster would cope with the unfamiliar role.

“I knew Ali could play there,” he said.

“He is the sort of player you can put anywhere on the pitch and he will grasp what is required.

“He did a great job going about his wingback role.

“I don’t see him there in the long run but, like David Wotherspoon, Ali can play in three or four different positions.”

After a run of 10 games without a league win, Davidson admits his team has to start converting draws into victories.

His Perth Saints can pull level with the eighth placed Buddies if they take three points at McDiarmid.

“We have had this little dip from the last St Mirren game when Jason got sent off,” said Davidson.

“But you can see from the last three games we have been creating chances and getting in shots.

“I’m convinced that if we carry on as we are doing the goals and the wins will come.”