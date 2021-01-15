St Johnstone: Turning draws into wins will hopefully start against St Mirren says Ali McCann

You can debate the merits of three draws in a row for St Johnstone.

But it’s only a win against St Mirren this weekend that will do.

Saints are still focused on the sides above them in the Premiership table rather than those over their shoulder, according to midfielder Ali McCann.

And victory at McDiarmid Park, lifting Callum Davidson’s men to the same 23 points total of their Paisley opponents, would reinforce that ambition.

“It’s a massive game for us,” said McCann. “Taking three points off them would hopefully be the start of us challenging for the top six again and opening up a gap on teams below us, which is what we need to do.

“The last three games in particular are all ones in which we could have taken three points from.

“That’s disappointing but we just need to keep plugging away and turn these draws into wins.

“There’s belief in the squad. We have been playing well and we are creating plenty of chances.

“But we have to be extra clinical and grind out results when we do get ahead to ensure we get the three points we need.”