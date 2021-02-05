Tommy Wright: Any club that lands St Johnstone legend would be ‘very fortunate’, says Liam Craig

Tommy Wright is ready to return to the frontline.

And St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig reckons any club would be lucky to land his former boss.

The Northern Irishman made the Motherwell shortlist and now he’s being linked with the vacant Kilmarnock post.

After leaving Saints last term with another top six finish on his CV, a refreshed Wright is raring to go again.

“What he has done in Scottish football, what he did at St Johnstone, is up there with what anyone’s done in terms of consistency,” said Craig.

“European football, Scottish Cup, top-six finishes – he has done it all.

“He’s a great manager that the players loved playing for.

“His record is second to none over that period. Any club that gets him would be very fortunate.”

Craig admits he’s surprised his old gaffer hasn’t been snapped-up already.

But he noted: “It would need to be the right job for Tommy as much as it is for the club.

“He will step back and look because he will want to make sure it’s the right thing.

“He will want to make a real difference, like he did at St Johnstone.

“He took the club to another level and kept them there.

“And although he had all the success with the Scottish Cup and finishing in the top six, I was fortunate enough to watch him introduce the younger players to the squad.

“He changed what was seen as an older team to young boys coming in and freshening it up.”